Harry A. Benjamin Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Harry A. Benjamin, 95, died Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born on May 26, 1922 in Ashtabula, Ohio, the son of the late Bliss and Bessie Benjamin.

Harry was employed by several area dealerships as an auto transmission mechanic.

He was a life member and Past Commander of VFW6443 (Howland) as well as Commander of Mosquito Lake Power Squadron in 1969.

He enjoyed bowling, boating and shooting pool—winning many medals in the Senior Olympics.

Before serving his country in World War II, he had worked at Ravenna Arsenal.

Memories of Harry will be carried on by his daughter, Cynthia Smeltzer of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Lynda Ball of Everett, Washington; grandson, Brian Ford of Hemet, California; great-grandchildren, Josh, Chad and Ciara Szabo and his black lab, Duke.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Virginia Benjamin; son, Gregory Benjamin; son, Jeffrey Benjamin and granddaughter, Shelby Szabo.

A private service will be held by the family.

His family suggest contributions be made in the form of donations to the Trumbull County Dog Pound.

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland and Son Funeral and Cremation Services Company, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, 330-393-9621.