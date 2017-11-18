In search of a turnaround; Mercer returns 5 starters

2017-18 Mercer Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Dustin Snyder

Record: 4-19 (3-11), 7th place in Region 2

The Good News

Through sickness or injury coach Dustin Snyder points out that all of his letter winners started at some point last season. A Pair of seniors are set to lead Mercer into the upcoming season. Jimmy Amon and Jordon Baker each had strong junior years last winter. Amon scored 8.3 points and hauled down 7.0 caroms last year. Baker dished out 1.2 assists while scoring 5.9 points. “Jimmy has been a force on and off the court throughout his career,” Snyder praises. “He’s having a huge football season, which as a coach I am extremely happy for him. I think he takes a huge leap this season and could be a double-double machine.” Baker also led the team in free throw percentage by sinking 34 of 47 attempts for 72.3%. Senior Marcus Ryder connected on 26.2% of his three-point shots (11-42). All of our returning lettermen (Baker, Ryder, Brian Shevitz, Danny Scheidhauer) will be big contributors this year. We also have a few guys joining our program who haven’t played that could burst onto the scene and play huge roles for us.”

Snyder indicates, “Our senior group has alot of experience at the varsity level and has spent alot of time on the court. Our guys should all see equal touches. In the past, we’ve fed alot through one or two guys.”

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 8 – Redbank Valley Tip-Off (Redbank Valley), 7:30

Dec. 9 – Redbank Valley Tip-Off (TBD)

Dec. 12 – at Jamestown, 7:15

Dec. 16 – at Moniteau, 7:30

Dec. 22 – at West Middlesex, 7:30

Dec. 28 – Mercer Christmas Tournament

Dec. 29 – Mercer Christmas Tournament

Jan. 3 – at Wilmington, 7:15

Jan. 5 – Greenville, 7:15

Jan. 9 – Lakeview, 7:15

Jan. 12 – at Sharpsville, 7:15

Jan. 16 – at Rocky Grove, 7:15

Jan. 18 – Reynolds, 7:15

Jan. 23 – West Middlesex, 7:15

Jan. 26 – Wilmington, 7:15

Jan. 30 – at Greenville, 7:15

Jan. 31 – Ft. LeBoeuf, 7:15

Feb. 2 – at Lakeview, 7:15

Feb. 6 – Sharpsville, 7:15

Feb. 9 – Rocky Grove, 7:15

Feb. 10 – at Riverside

Feb. 13 – at Reynolds, 7

Challenges

The Mustangs lose three of their top four scorers in Brock Watson (15.3), Kyle Ricketts (7.1) and Alex VanWoert (6.6). Watson, who led the team in scoring, averaged 6.5 boards and 3.9 assists while shooting 46.0% (128-278) from the floor and 72.2% from the foul line (90-125). “Losing Brock hurts,” Snyder says, “because he was the one who did most of our ball handling and was a guy who we could go to if we needed a bucket.” Ricketts finished in the top four in scoring, rebounding (3.4), assists (1.5) and steals (1.8) per game. He also shot 26.1% from beyond the arc (23-88). VanWoert closed out the 2016-17 campaign by averaging over 6 points (6.6) and 6 rebounds (6.4) per contest. He also shot 70.3% from the charity stripe (26-37).

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 34.2% (77-148)

League Championships: None

State Playoff Record: 0-0

District Championships: None

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 45.0

Scoring Defense: 55.3

Rebounding: 27.5

Field Goal Percentage: 35.9%

Three-Point Percentage: 21.8%

Free Throw Percentage: 66.6%

2016-17 Results

Iroquois 38 Mustangs 35

Reynolds 55 Mustangs 51

Rocky Grove 61 Mustangs 49

Mustangs 65 Sharpsville 59

Lakeview 50 Mustangs 33

Greenville 51 Mustangs 26

Wilmington 66 Mustangs 39

West Middlesex 61 Mustangs 52

Reynolds 49 Mustangs 46

Rocky Grove 57 Mustangs 53

Mustangs 70 Sharpsville 38

Cochranton 61 Mustangs 47

Mustangs 46 Lakeview 37

Greenville 57 Mustangs 32

Wilmington 66 Mustangs 34

Slippery Rock 46 Mustangs 37

Shenango 67 Mustangs 52

West Middlesex 56 Mustangs 45

Lincoln 48 Mustangs 33

Hickory 79 Mustangs 47

Mustangs 67 Jamestown 57

Slippery Rock 56 Mustangs 43

Grove City 57 Mustangs 34

Key Number

The Mustangs have posted just two winning seasons in the last 10 years (2013-14: 12-11; 2007-08: 15-9).