John “Clair” Currie Obituary

HERMITAGE, Ohio – John “Clair” Currie of Hermitage passed away peacefully at 9:02 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2017, he was 100.

Mr. Currie was born September 1, 1917, on New Virginia road in Hermitage, the son of John Gilbert and Anna Mae (Buchanan) Currie.

He was educated in Hermitage where he lived his entire life, with the exception of the time he spent in California during WW II when he worked in a shipyard welding the hulls of ships for the war efforts.

John was employed as a welder at the former Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric Corp. and retired in 1979 following 37 years of service.

His wife of 73 years, the former Elizabeth “Betty” M. Felicetty, whom he married November 2, 1940, passed away May 9, 2014.

John was a self taught carpenter and built numerous homes for family throughout his life. He was an avid farmer, hunter and fisherman as well as an excellent glass cutter. He certainly enjoyed entertaining and wanted to feed everyone.

Up until a few weeks ago, he continued to be a vital and active man who cared for himself and loved his family.

John was a 65 year member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Lodge #810 in Hermitage, where he was instrumental in helping to build the lodge on S. Neshannock road and cooked many dinners for various functions. He was also a longtime member of the Wheatland American Legion.

With his wife Betty, they had four children, the first born, Mary, died at birth.

Surviving are his three children, a son, Dennis C. Currie; a daughter, Rita Currie Young and her husband, Paul; a daughter, Donna Marie Currie and her fiancé, Robert Flick all of Hermitage; a sister, Ethel Felicetty of Masury; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 28 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-granddaughter.

Besides his parents, his wife and his infant daughter, Mary, John was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen, who died in infancy and Gladys Laird and Opal Currie; a daughter-in-law, Colleen Currie and two grandsons, Johnny Currie and Chad Tyran.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made either to the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St. in Sharon.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home with Rev. C. Charles Eckles, pastor of IHS Ministries of Hermitage, officiating.

A Masonic service will be held immediately following the service.

Interment will be at America’s Cemetery in Hermitage.