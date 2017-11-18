Lakeview is seeking their first winning season in 6 years

2017-18 Lakeview Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Ryan Fitch

Record: 8-15 (2-10), T-6th in AAC White Tier

The Good News

The Bulldogs return a ton of talent which includes seniors Drew Munno and T.J. Lynch along with juniors Dan Evans and Jeff Remmick. Munno scored 8.1 points and tallied 5.2 rebounds as a junior. Lynch averaged 7.1 points and dished out 2 assists a game while shooting 43% from beyond the arc (42.5%). Evans finished third on the team in scoring with a 7.7 average. He also shot 37.7% from long distance (29-77) and grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game. Remmick scored 4.1 points, snagged 3.8 boards and made 56.6% of his shots from the field (30-53). Newcomers Joel Lindow (senior), AJ McClellan (junior), Carter Huff (junior), and Dawson Brown (junior) will be asked to contribute this upcoming season.

“We hope to play fundamental basketball,” says coach Ryan Fitch. “Do all the little things that are required in order to compete. With a very demanding schedule night in and night out, we need to have high energy and play intelligently on both ends of the floor each night, valuing each possession offensively and limiting opponents to one shot defensively.”

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 1 – Champion, 7

Dec. 5 – at Canfield, 7

Dec. 8 – Niles, 7

Dec. 12 – at Hubbard, 7

Dec. 15 – Poland, 7

Dec. 19 – at Edgewod, 7

Dec. 22 – at Liberty, 7

Dec. 29 – Girard, 7

Jan. 5 – Jefferson, 7

Jan. 9 – Brookfield, 7

Jan. 12 – at Struthers, 7

Jan. 16 – East, 7

Jan. 19 – at Niles, 7

Jan. 23 – Hubbard, 7

Jan. 26 – at Poland, 7

Jan. 30 – Edgewood, 7

Feb. 2 – at Jefferson, 7

Feb. 6 – at Boardman, 7

Feb. 9 – Struthers, 7

Feb. 13 – at Newton Falls, 7

Feb. 16 – at Badger, 7

Feb. 20 – at Maplewood, 7

Challenges

Following their January 6th win over Struthers (71-65), many thought Lakeview had turned the corner as the ‘Dogs had won three in a row and seemed to be trending in the right direction. However, the Bulldogs went onto drop eight of their final nine regular season games to limp into the post-season at a #7 seed in the Boardman District.

Chris Muir graduated last Spring after accomplishing a number of feats including scoring 1,000-points during his high school basketball career at Lakeview. Muir led the team in scoring (21.4) and assists (2.6) while hauling down 6.1 boards per game and shooting 64.3% from the foul line (101-157) last winter. Jatise Garrison also has left the program after a strong run which concluding with a 6.5 scoring average and 6.7 rebounds as a senior last year.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 38.2% (86-139)

League Championships: 1 (2008-09)

Playoff Record: 5-10

Sectional Championships: 1 (2008)

District Championships: None

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 57.2

Scoring Defense: 60.4

Rebounding: 31.8

Field Goal Percentage: 38.6%

Three-Point Percentage: 31.3%

Free Throw Percentage: 59.0%

Turnovers: 14.9

2016-17 Results

Salem 57 Bulldogs 55*

Bulldogs 55 Newton Falls 35

Struthers 52 Bulldogs 45

Boardman 65 Bulldogs 61

Jefferson 87 Bulldogs 72

Edgewood 76 Bulldogs 64

Poland 57 Bulldogs 49

Hubbard 67 Bulldogs 51

East 83 Bulldogs 69

Niles 50 Bulldogs 48

Bulldogs 71 Struthers 65

Bulldogs 56 Brookfield 47

Bulldogs 66 Girard 51

Jefferson 78 Bulldogs 56

Bulldogs 59 Crestwood 52 OT

Bulldogs 62 Liberty 46

Edgewood 69 Bulldogs 53

Poland 66 Bulldogs 55

Bulldogs 68 Hubbard 54

Niles 67 Bulldogs 47

Bulldogs 55 Howland 53

Maplewood 56 Bulldogs 44

Champion 57 Bulldogs 55

*-Playoff

AP Rankings (Last 10 years)

Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #8 Poland, 75-30, loss on February 9, 2016

Record vs. Top 10 teams since Feb. 2008: 0-2

Key Number

Lakeview’s last winning season was in 2011-12 (11-10).