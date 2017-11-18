Liberty doughnut shop celebrates special milestone with half-off deals

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown area’s oldest doughnut shop is celebrating a big anniversary this year — 55 years of service in the area.

Plaza Donuts originated in Akron in 1960, where several shops were built. But when the commute every day became too much, owner Mike Froomkin says his father and uncle decided to close the shops and bring them closer to their hometown in Youngstown.

So, after two years in Akron, their first local shop opened in Sharon, Pa. They then opened a shop at 3437 Belmont Ave. — the first in the Youngstown area.

Two more shops opened in the following years, one in Boardman at 712 Boardman-Canfield Road and the other in Youngstown near the WRTA bus terminal.

The Plaza Donuts shop on Belmont became the place where they established their business offices and is where the family is celebrating their accomplishments.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, the shop will offer a dozen doughnuts for $5.50 (while they last) and a cup of coffee with a doughnut for 55 percent off.

Over the past 55 years, Froomkin says not a lot has changed with the location on Belmont.

“We expanded this location, put more counters in. We started a lottery which was a new thing here and it’s worked out real well,” he said.

Froomkin says the doughnut business itself has changed a lot though.

“Years ago when they first started, doughnuts were really the only breakfast item — coffee and doughnuts. Now of course, if you see it there’s all the competition, different types of breakfast materials — sandwiches, flavored coffees, stuff like that,” he said.

Throughout the years, Plaza Donuts has tried to keep up with trends, but Froomkin says they have their own niche.

“We stay with our basic-flavor coffee and our doughnuts. Our doughnuts are made fresh every day, they’re not frozen like some of the other doughnut shops or grocery stores,” he said.

Visit Plaza Donuts’ Facebook page to read more about Wednesday’s anniversary specials.