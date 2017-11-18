Liberty doughnut shop celebrates special milestone with half-off deals

This Wednesday, Plaza Donuts in Liberty will be selling a dozen of doughnuts for $5.50, while supplies last

By Published: Updated:
The Youngstown area's oldest doughnut shop is celebrating a big anniversary this year -- 55 years of service in the area.

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown area’s oldest doughnut shop is celebrating a big anniversary this year — 55 years of service in the area.

Plaza Donuts originated in Akron in 1960, where several shops were built. But when the commute every day became too much, owner Mike Froomkin says his father and uncle decided to close the shops and bring them closer to their hometown in Youngstown.

So, after two years in Akron, their first local shop opened in Sharon, Pa. They then opened a shop at 3437 Belmont Ave. — the first in the Youngstown area.

Two more shops opened in the following years, one in Boardman at 712 Boardman-Canfield Road and the other in Youngstown near the WRTA bus terminal.

The Plaza Donuts shop on Belmont became the place where they established their business offices and is where the family is celebrating their accomplishments.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, the shop will offer a dozen doughnuts for $5.50 (while they last) and a cup of coffee with a doughnut for 55 percent off.

Over the past 55 years, Froomkin says not a lot has changed with the location on Belmont.

“We expanded this location, put more counters in. We started a lottery which was a new thing here and it’s worked out real well,” he said.

Froomkin says the doughnut business itself has changed a lot though.

“Years ago when they first started, doughnuts were really the only breakfast item — coffee and doughnuts. Now of course, if you see it there’s all the competition, different types of breakfast materials — sandwiches, flavored coffees, stuff like that,” he said.

Throughout the years, Plaza Donuts has tried to keep up with trends, but Froomkin says they have their own niche.

“We stay with our basic-flavor coffee and our doughnuts. Our doughnuts are made fresh every day, they’re not frozen like some of the other doughnut shops or grocery stores,” he said.

Visit Plaza Donuts’ Facebook page to read more about Wednesday’s anniversary specials.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s