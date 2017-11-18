Location set for South Range state semifinal showdown

COLUMBUS, OH (WKBN)-The OHSAA has released the high school football state semifinal pairings and locations. Below are all of the matchups for this week. Pairings are shown with final AP state rank and current records. Home team listed first. All games played on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.

Division I

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.

Region 1 vs. Region 2

6 Mentor (12-1) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

Region 4 vs. Region 3

10 Cin. Colerain (11-2) vs. 8 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Springfield Evans Stadium

Division II

Region 6 vs. Region 5

1 Avon (13-0) vs. 5 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

Region 7 vs. Region 8

Massillon Washington (10-3) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (12-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Division III

Region 9 vs. Region 11

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (10-3) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (12-1) at Massillon Perry Stadium

Region 10 vs. Region 12

8 Tol. Central Catholic (11-2) vs. 1 Trotwood-Madison (13-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division IV

Region 13 vs. Region 14

1 Steubenville (13-0) vs. 5 Shelby (13-0) at Univ. of Akron Infocision Stadium-Summa Field

Region 15 vs. Region 16

New Concord John Glenn (11-2) vs. 7 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Division V

Region 17 vs. Region 18

2 Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 1 Pemberville Eastwood (13-0) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

Region 19 vs. Region 20

3 Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Middletown Madison (11-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

Division VI

Region 24 vs. Region 22

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 5 Findlay Liberty-Benton (12-1) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

Region 21 vs. Region 23

2 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Nelsonville-York (13-0) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Division VII

Region 27 vs. Region 25

3 Danville (12-1) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Heights (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field

Region 26 vs. Region 28

1 Norwalk St. Paul (13-0) vs. Minster (9-4) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium