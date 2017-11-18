Minus Pezzano & Mason, Lisbon looks to returning letter winners

2017-18 Lisbon Girls’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Jamie Entrikin

Record: 19-6

The Good News

Lisbon returns five letter winners from last year’s 19-win team. Juniors Chloe Smith and Autumn Oehlstrom both have lettered twice while Hailee Carpenter (5’4/JR), Izzy Perez (5’5/SO) and Madelyn Liberati (5’10/SO) are all back as well. Coach Jamie Entrikin says, “We return five players with varsity experience. We have good size and team speed, very athletic.” Smith scored 4.7 points as a sophomore. Oehlstrom put together a stat line of 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and a free-throw percentage of 63.5% (33-52).Perez was the third leading scorer (7.0) for Lisbon last year while finishing second in assists (2.7) and steals (4.1). Liberati also hauled down 4.3 caroms and scored 5.1 points per outing.

2017-18 Schedule

Nov. 27 – at Valley Christian, 7:15

Nov. 30 – Springfield, 7:15

Dec. 4 – at United, 7:15

Dec. 7 – East Palestine, 7:15

Dec. 11 – Columbiana, 7:15

Dec. 14 – at Toronto, 7:15

Dec. 18 – Leetonia, 7:15

Dec. 21 – at Southern, 7:15

Dec. 30 – Western Reserve, 2:15

Jan. 4 – Wellsville, 7:15

Jan. 6 – Mooney, 1

Jan. 8 – United, 7:15

Jan. 11 – at East Palestine, 7:15

Jan. 19 – at Columbiana, 6

Jan. 22 – Toronto, 7:15

Jan. 25 – at Leetonia, 7:15

Jan. 29 – Southern, 7:15

Feb. 1 – at Wellsville, 7:15

Feb. 3 – Malvern, 2:15

Feb. 5 – at Mineral Ridge, 6:45

Feb. 8 – at McDonald, 6:45

Feb. 12 – at Beaver Local, 7:15

Challenges

“Only one senior returns,” indicates coach Entrikin. “There are a lot of young kids who will have to step up and contribute (right away). Our success will depend on how quickly that happens.” The loss of starters Karlee Pezzano and Mackenzie Mason will be difficult to replace. They combined to score 731 points in 2016-17. Pezzano (19.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.0 apg, 6.2 spg) was honored as Columbiana County’s Player of the Year last winter to go along with a number of accolades which included a spot on the Third-Team All-Ohio. Mason led the team in rebounding (7.1) and finished second in scoring (10.0). Mackenzie also shot 52.3% from the floor (102-195). Ali Davis and Alexa Bell averaged 5.2 and 4.9 points last winter as contributors off the bench. Bell led the Devils in free throw shooting (83.3%).

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 65.4

Scoring Defense: 46.2

Rebounding: 35.3

Field Goal Percentage: 42.2%

Three-Point Percentage: 24.9%

Free Throw Percentage: 58.0%