Storm Team 27: A soggy Saturday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The weekend storm will bring wind, rain, thunderstorms and snow.

The weekend will start with heavy rain possible, as well as a chance for thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible through the day into tonight. Thunderstorms will be possible too. Rainfall could accumulate 1.25″ to 1.75″ by Tonight! It will be windy too, with gusts to 40 mph or higher.

Temperatures will turn colder Saturday night with windy weather. The risk for snow showers will return by Sunday morning. Snow showers will sweep through the area Sunday with a blustery wind. The heaviest snow will fall in the snowbelt. Right now, it looks like around a Trace” to 2″ will be possible north and east of the turnpike. Heavier snow will fall in the northern snowbelt through early Monday morning.

Better weather will try to move in toward Thanksgiving.

FORECAST

Today: Rain likely, chance for thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible – 1.25” to 1.75” possible. Windy – Gusts to 40mph or higher. (100%)

High: 57

Tonight: Windy with rain or thunderstorms through the evening. Scattered rain mixing to some snow toward Sunday morning. (100%)

Low: 36

Sunday: Colder and windy. Scattered Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation a Trace to 2 inches with higher accumulation through the northern snowbelt. (80%)

High: 38

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early. Mainly in the snowbelt. (20%)

High: 41 Low: 26

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 48 Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)

High: 37 Low: 30

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 27

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower. (20%)

High: 42 Low: 27

Saturday: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 32