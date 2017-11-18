Storm Team 27: Rain showers turning to snow overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight a cold front will pass through the area. We are going to have breezy conditions. Then cooler are will push in changing that rain over to snow.

FORECAST

Tonight: Rain showers likely. Breezy conditions. Chance for snow early morning. (100%)

Low: 38

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers. T-2” of snow. Higher amounts in snowbelt (80%)

High: 39

Sunday night: Scattered snow showers T-1” of snow. Higher amount in snowbelt (60%)

Low: 26

Monday: Decreasing clouds. Chance for snow showers early. Mainly in the snowbelt. (20% AM)

High: 43

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 49 Low: 33

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated snow shower. (20%)

High: 38 Low: 30

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 26

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 42 Low: 29

Saturday: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 46 Low: 34