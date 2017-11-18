Storm Team 27: Rain showers turning to snow overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Tonight a cold front will pass through the area. We are going to have breezy conditions. Then cooler are will push in changing that rain over to snow.
FORECAST
Tonight: Rain showers likely. Breezy conditions. Chance for snow early morning. (100%)
Low: 38
Sunday: Lake effect snow showers. T-2” of snow. Higher amounts in snowbelt (80%)
High: 39
Sunday night: Scattered snow showers T-1” of snow. Higher amount in snowbelt (60%)
Low: 26
Monday: Decreasing clouds. Chance for snow showers early. Mainly in the snowbelt. (20% AM)
High: 43
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 49 Low: 33
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated snow shower. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 30
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 26
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 29
Saturday: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 46 Low: 34
