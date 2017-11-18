Storm Team 27: Rain showers turning to snow overnight

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight a cold front will pass through the area. We are going to have breezy conditions. Then cooler are will push in changing that rain over to snow.

FORECAST

Tonight: Rain showers likely. Breezy conditions. Chance for snow early morning. (100%)
Low: 38

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers. T-2” of snow. Higher amounts in snowbelt (80%)
High: 39

Sunday night: Scattered snow showers T-1” of snow. Higher amount in snowbelt (60%)
Low: 26

Monday: Decreasing clouds. Chance for snow showers early. Mainly in the snowbelt. (20% AM)
High: 43

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 49   Low: 33

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated snow shower. (20%)
High: 38   Low: 30

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 40   Low: 26

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 42   Low: 29

Saturday: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 46   Low: 34

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s