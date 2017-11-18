Suicide survivors speak in Warren to spread awareness

The 19th annual Suicide Awareness Candlelight Vigil took place at the Warren Reach Center

Saturday, suicide survivors shared their story to spread awareness and hope.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday, suicide survivors shared their story to spread awareness and hope.

The 19th annual Suicide Awareness Candlelight Vigil took place at the Warren Reach Center.

Suicide survivors spoke as well as others affected by it.

Val Kopiak took her life 19 years ago. Now, her mom puts the event on for her and other victims.

“It helps me to know that there’s other people going through the same thing I am,” said Mary Kopiak, event organizer. “And I am further down the road. If I can help anybody new, I’m here to help them.”

Kopiak asks that if you’re having suicidal thoughts call the Help Network at 1-800-427-3606.

