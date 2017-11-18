Virginia Lucille Semon Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Virginia L. Semon, 82, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.

Virginia was born December 8, 1934 in New Waterford, the daughter of the late Lloyd C. and Margaret Lipp Smith.

She was a 1953 graduate of East Palestine High School and still enjoyed monthly luncheons with her classmates.

Virginia was a longtime member of Emmanuel Methodist Church in East Palestine.

She enjoyed word puzzles, reading and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by two sons, Keith (Celena) Semon of Amherst, Ohio and Kevin (Pamela) Semon of East Palestine; daughter, Karen (Russell) Cummins of New Castle, Pennsylvania; brother, Donald (Sue) Smith; sister, Louise May; sister-in-law, Virginia Smith; nine grandchildren, Gabrielle and Grace Semon, Bobby and Tammy Eckert, Victoria (Corey) Barnhouse, Olivia Semon, Jeffrey Peters, and Perry and Robert Cummins and two great-granddaughters, Emma and Hayley Eckert.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Edward Semon in 2005; a sister, Mary Pavelko and two brothers, Roy and Lloyd W. Smith.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

A private interment will take place at a later date at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society.