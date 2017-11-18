Web Weather Extra: Tracking the rain and snow this weekend

Here is your latest forecast and snowfall totals in a Storm Team 27 Web Weather Extra

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Saturday night, a cold front will pass through the area and will also bring breezy conditions.  We could see an additional inch of rain in some spots. Please be careful because flooding is possible on the roadways.

Overnight, the cooler air will push in and change that rain into snow. Lake effect snow bands will start to develop. This will continue through Sunday.

We are expecting snowfall totals from a trace amount to two inches. The heaviest of snow will be to the north and the east of the turnpike, mainly into the northern snowbelt.

The snow bands will then taper off through Monday morning.

