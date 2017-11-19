Anthony W. Celenzi Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Anthony W. “Sconce” Celenzi, of Farrell, passed away at 11:04 a.m. Sunday, November 19, 2017 in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, due to a fall four days prior. He was 91.

Mr. Celenzi was born September 6, 1926 in Wampum, Pennsylvania, a son of Peter and Rose (Tamber) Celenzi.

He moved to Farrell as a child and attended Farrell High School.

His wife, the former Sarah “Sally” L. Capson, whom he married July 22, 1950 in the former St. Anthony Church, Farrell, passed away May 7, 2011.

Sconce retired as a pipefitter in 1986 from Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, where he was employed for 36 years.

He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

Sconce was an avid bocce player and participated in league play at the Italian Home, the New Deal Club and the VFW, all Farrell and the Sons of Italy in Sharon. He held memberships to all of these organizations and was a past president of The New Deal Club. He was also a member of the Slovak Home in Farrell.

Surviving are two daughters, Diane Verroco and her husband, Michael and Elaine Purich and her husband, Raymond and a son, Anthony P. “Ace” Celenzi and his fiancé, Constance “Connie” Kelecseny, all of Farrell. He also leaves a sister, Elizabeth “Liz” D’Alesio, of Hermitage; a brother, Louis Celenzi and his wife, Janie, also Hermitage; seven grandchildren, Cassandra “Casey” Verroco and Michael Verroco, both whom he helped raise and Danielle (Anton) Chavers, Melissa Purich, Anthony W. “Bubba” Celenzi II, Lisa (Geno) Rossi and Alex (Jess) Kelecseny; three great grandchildren, Victoria Murcko, Ayden Chavers and Geno Rossi and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his wife, Sconce was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Jessie Schuville and Ann Raketich and a brother, Nick Celenzi.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 24 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 25 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.