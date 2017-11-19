Burke Decor in Canfield hosting holiday open house

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you need some help getting into the holiday spirit, one local store is hosting an open house all day Sunday.

Burke Decor is unveiling its newly renovated design center and exclusive line of designer lighting at its open house today from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The store, located at 1419 Boardman-Canfield Road, is the only provider between Pittsburgh and Cleveland of Visual Comfort lighting.

Owner Erin Burke says the store now includes options from top designers such as Kate Spade and Kelly Wearstler.

Burke Decor is offering a 20 percent discount throughout the entire store and a 25 percent discount on scents, like candles and oils. The store also has an outlet section where you can buy items for up to 70 percent off.

Workers can help you pick out the perfect Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations for your home and will be gift wrapping for free.

For more information about what the store offers, visit Burke Decor’s website.