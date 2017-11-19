Canfield crime activity: Officers say driver left after going through yards, hitting pole

Monday, Nov. 6

Lisbon Street, Javon Kimberly, 24, of Austintown, arrested and charged with driving under an FRA suspension and cited for taillights required.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

200 block of E. Main St., a vehicle traveled off the roadway and through several yards, hitting a pole. Police said the driver then left the area and wasn’t found.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Youngstown-Salem Road, Jeremy Sharper, 32, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with driving under failure to reinstate status.

100 block of Wadsworth St., a child was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street near the middle school. Police said charges weren’t filed against the driver because the child improperly crossed the road by not using the crosswalk.

Thursday, Nov. 9

W. Main Street, Maureen M. Richendollar, 45, of Salem, arrested and charged with driving under suspension. She pleaded not guilty.

200 block of Callahan Rd., officers responded to a complaint of criminal trespassing. Police said the suspect left and no charges were filed.

Saturday, Nov. 11

W. Main Street, Jordan Nelson, 20, of Deerfield, arrested and charged with driving under suspension and cited for display of plates. Nelson pleaded not guilty.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

