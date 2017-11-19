Clothing drive Monday for Hubbard family who lost home to fire

Related Coverage Family escapes fire in Hubbard, pets lost

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A clothing drive for a Hubbard family who lost their house in a fire earlier this week will take place Monday.

It’ll be at the Hubbard VFW on West Liberty Street from 2:30-8 p.m.

“We’re looking for clothing, shoes, any gift cards, monetary donations,” said Christina Cozza, who’s hosting the drive.

A fire ripped through the Vint family’s Simler Street home on Thursday. Caution tape is still up, while burnt insulation and broken windows lay in the front yard.

Cozza says James Vint worked on her car a little while back and she got to know the family. After seeing what the fire did to their home, she just wanted to help.

“You can’t deal with all the stress and emotions that you have dealing with something like this on your own,” Cozza said.

Everyone made it out the fire. The kids were treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

However, the Vint’s did lose three dogs and a bird.

James Vint told WKBN earlier in the week he’s put a lot of work in the home and it’s devastating to lose it.

“My house means the world to me,” he said. “I’ve done all that work myself. It hurts.”

Cozza says local organizations have already contacted her interested in making donations Monday.