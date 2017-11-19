Gladys L. (Ramp) Ester Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania – Gladys L. (Ramp) Ester, 85, of 8221 Lamor Road, Mercer, (East Lackawannock Township), Pennsylvania, formerly of Adamsville, Pennsylvania, passed away at 10:27 a.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Countryside Convalescent Home in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on September 9, 1932 to the late, Leon and Hazel (Stillings) Mitchell.

Gladys was a Penn High School graduate, Greenville and worked at several factories in the area. She also worked at the former Isaly’s Restaurant and Health City, both of Greenville.

Gladys enjoyed stock car racing and country music.

She is survived by two sons, Ernest L. Ramp and his wife, Kim, of Adamsville and Robert L. Ramp, Jr. and his wife, Brenda, of Greenville; five grandchildren, Calleen Ramp of Greenville, Katie Ramp of Greenville, Rachel Ramp of Greenville, Darcie Smith and her husband, Scott, of Meadville and Stacey Werder and her husband, Joe, of Candler, North Carolia and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert L. Ramp, Sr. and second husband, George Ester.

A funeral service with committal prayers will be held at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, with Rev. Nathan Seckinger of Greenville Alliance Church, officiating.

One hour of visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, Novebmer 22.

Burial of the ashes will be held at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Greenville Alliance Church, 63 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.