Hubbard church puts on Thanksgiving dinner

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time, St. Patrick Church in Hubbard hosted a free Thanksgiving meal Sunday.

The dinner was for everyone and anyone to attend. People got to enjoy Thanksgiving meal classics and desserts.

It was a packed house in the church hall.

Those who organized the dinner say this is a way for the church to say thanks to the community.

“We thought ‘What better thing to do to expand our boundaries?'” Bill Bancroft said. “Our boundaries don’t just end at the property line.”

Leaders with the church say this year went so well that they expect to have the dinner again next year.