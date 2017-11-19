Hubbard church puts on Thanksgiving dinner

St. Patrick Church in Hubbard hosted a free Thanksgiving meal Sunday for the first time

By Published: Updated:
For the first time, St. Patrick Church in Hubbard hosted a free Thanksgiving meal Sunday.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time, St. Patrick Church in Hubbard hosted a free Thanksgiving meal Sunday.

The dinner was for everyone and anyone to attend. People got to enjoy Thanksgiving meal classics and desserts.

It was a packed house in the church hall.

Those who organized the dinner say this is a way for the church to say thanks to the community.

“We thought ‘What better thing to do to expand our boundaries?'” Bill Bancroft said. “Our boundaries don’t just end at the property line.”

Leaders with the church say this year went so well that they expect to have the dinner again next year.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s