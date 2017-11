GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Lizzie Ann Byler, 78, of 9442 County Line Road, Greenville, (East Fallowfield Township), Pennsylvania, passed away at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at her residence.

Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.