Martha J. Dennis Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Martha Joan Dennis, 84, of Howland, Ohio, passed away on November 19, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital.

She was born September 1, 1933, to Henry and Millie Squibbs in Orwell, Ohio.

Martha held various jobs in her lifetime, including Packard Electric and as a cook at Lakeview School, before retiring from Hillside Hospital as an occupational therapist.

She was an avid Indians fan and rarely missed watching a game. She also enjoyed gardening and spending time with family.

Martha married her husband, William L. Dennis, on September 13, 1958 and together they had three children, Kimberly (Richard) Hunter, William (Tammy) Dennis, Jr. and Michele Cummins. Martha also had five grandchildren, Barbara (Jeremy) Thacker, William Dennis III, Heather (Terry) Grogg, Amber (James) Collier and Kaylie (Larry) Kirby as well as five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Colin, Madison, Hannah and Sydney.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband; two sisters, Eileen and Beverly; a brother, David and her parents.

Per the wishes of Martha, no calling hours or funeral service will be held.

A celebration of life dinner will be held at a later date for family and friends.

Funeral arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.