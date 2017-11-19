Merle E. McCommons Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard for Merle E. McCommons age 89, of Hubbard who passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Merle was born August 29, 1928 in Springfield Township Mercer County, Pennsylvania, a son of Charles and Cora McConnell McCommons.

He worked in construction for 30 years with Union Local #377, later was a truck driver for many years and worked in maintenance for Classic Optical.

Merle was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during World War II European Theater and a member of Hubbard VFW Post 3767.

He enjoyed working in the yard, his John Deere, fixing lawn mowers and spending time with his great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

His wife, the former Betty L. Price, whom he married July 8, 1950 passed away May 26, 1983.

He will be sadly missed by his family; his daughters, Karen (Leroy, Sr.) Chaney of Andover and Deborah (Jerry M.) Cline of Hubbard; his son–in-law, Ray Bowlen of Youngstown; nine grandchildren, Leroy (Tabi) Chaney, Jr., David (Angel) Chaney, Sr., Melissa Cline, Dana (Dennis) Osborn, Jim (Kyralissa) Chaney, Renee (Robert) Warren, Jason (Kioda) Bowlen, Jesse (Aurelia) Bowlen and Tammy (Jeff) Heslop; 34 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers, Milton McCommons of Canton, Ohio, Clark McCommon and Ben McCommon both of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife; his daughter, Cindy Bowlen; his grandson, Kevin S. Chaney; his brothers, Lloyd McCommon and Gerald McCommon and his sisters, Dorothy Miller and Ruth Graham.

There will be calling hours on Friday, November 24, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 25, 2017 prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Merle will be laid to rest at Jackson Cemetery.

Special thanks to the staff at Elmwood Assisted Living in Hubbard.

