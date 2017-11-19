Poland, led by O’Shaughnessy & Kramer, seek a deep playoff run

2017-18 Poland Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Ken Grisdale

Record: 18-6 (9-3), T-1st place AAC White Tier

The Good News

Poland should be loaded for another deep run with each of their top two scorers back in the fold. Braeden O’Shaughnessy, a junior, led the Bulldogs in scoring (18.4) and in rebounding (7.9) while putting together 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and a three-point percentage of 31.9% (30-88). Dan Kramer, also a junior, finished second in both scoring (13.8) and rebounding (7.2) while pacing the team in field goal percentage (62.0%). Seniors Brandon Barringer and Mike Diaz must continue to play at a high level. Barringer was in the top five of each of the following categories: scoring (6.2), rebounds (3.5), assists (2.0), steals (1.6), field goal percentage (52.5%), and three-point shooting (33.3%). Diaz led Poland in assists (4.7) and steals (3.2) while scoring 4.4 points per ballgame. Coach Ken Grisdale views his team as having a strong nucleus returning with five letter winners back including Billy Orr. Grisdale says, “Our top two scorers and rebounders are back (O’Shaughnessy and Kramer). The work ethic and mental toughness that this group has shown and the depth we have are all strengths of this team.”

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Liberty, 7

Dec. 5 – Harding, 7

Dec. 9 – Girard, 7

Dec. 12 – at Niles, 7

Dec. 15 – at Lakeview, 7

Dec. 19 – Jefferson, 7

Dec. 22 – at Canfield, 7

Dec. 27 – at Boardman, 7

Jan. 5 – Struthers, 7

Jan. 9 – at Hubbard, 7

Jan. 12 – Edgewood, 7

Jan. 16 – Fitch, 7

Jan. 19 – at Lakeside, 7

Jan. 23 – Niles, 7

Jan. 26 – Lakeview, 7

Jan. 30 – at Jefferson, 7

Feb. 2 – at Struthers, 7

Feb. 6 – Hubbard, 7

Feb. 9 – at Edgewood, 7

Feb. 13 – at Campbell Memorial, 7

Feb. 16 – Canfield, 7

Feb. 20 – LaBrae, 7

Challenges

After a 4-3 start to the season, Poland ran off wins in 14 of their next 16 games as they finished tied atop the All-American Conference White Tier with Edgewood.

The Bulldogs must replace the efforts of Kyle Patterson and Konnor Morse, who were effective players for Poland. Patterson averaged 8 points per game while shooting 31.9% from long distance (46-144). Morse, also a key contributor, funneled in 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and shot 72.7% from the foul line (24-33). A couple of issues which Grisdale is concerned with is the lack of length, most notably on the defensive glass and in his team’s post defense.”

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 83.7% (205-40)

League Championships: 7 (2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017)

Playoff Record: 25-10

Sectional Championships: 10 (2008-17)

District Championships: 4 (2008, 10, 14, 15)

Regional Championships: 1 (2008)

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 60.7

Scoring Defense: 52.5

Rebounding: 32.1

Field Goal Percentage: 46.2%

Three-Point Percentage: 30.0%

Free Throw Percentage: 61.1%

Turnovers: 15.4

2016-17 Results

Salem 70 Bulldogs 66*

Bulldogs 58 Hubbard 46*

Bulldogs 70 Niles 55

Edgewood 53 Bulldogs 49

Bulldogs 64 Canfield 56

Bulldogs 70 Campbell Memorial 25

Bulldogs 82 Jefferson 62

Bulldogs 61 Edgewood 60

Bulldogs 66 Hubbard 48

Bulldogs 63 Struthers 60

Bulldogs 57 Lakeview 49

Bulldogs 70 Niles 48

Bulldogs 65 Girard 40

#2 LaBrae 52 Bulldogs 38

Bulldogs 54 Lakeside 42

Bulldogs 59 Fitch 50

Bulldogs 64 Hubbard 51

Struthers 50 Bulldogs 41

Bulldogs 66 Canfield 56

Jefferson 68 Bulldogs 63 OT

Bulldogs 66 Lakeview 55

Boardman 61 Bulldogs 56

Bulldogs 51 Harding 50

Bulldogs 57 Liberty 54

*-Playoff

AP Rankings (Last 10 years)

Last Top 10 ranking: #9 (Feb. 15, 2016; D2)

Rankings Since Jan. 2008: 19

Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #2 LaBrae, 52-38, loss on Jan. 17, 2017

Record vs. Top 10 teams since Mar. 2008: 1-5

Key Number

The Bulldogs have won at least 17 games in each of the last eleven seasons.

Statistical Leaders (Last 7 Years)

Scoring

2016-17: Braeden O’Shaughnessy – 18.4

2015-16: Jared Burkert – 16.6

2014-15: Jared Burkert – 12.9

2013-14: Jake Wolfe – 12.2

2012-13: Jake Wolfe – 14.6

2011-12: Colin Reardon – 22.1

2010-11: Colin Reardon – 22.3

Rebounding

2016-17: Braden O’Shaughnessy – 7.9

2015-16: Matt Baker – 7.5

2014-15: Tate Duarte & Kyle Dixon – 5.4

2013-14: Jake Wolfe – 8.3

2012-13: Jake Wolfe – 8.1

2011-12: Colin Reardon – 9.3

2010-11: Colin Reardon – 11.0

Assists

2016-17: Mike Diaz – 4.7

2015-16: Mike Gajdos – 5.5

2014-15: Nick Gajdos – 6.0

2013-14: George Chammas – 3.3

2012-13: Kevin White – 2.4

2011-12: Connor Schultheis – 2.6

2010-11: Drew Wagner – 4.6

Three-Point Percentage (min. 30 attempts)

2016-17: Braden O’Shaughnessy (30-88) & Kyle Patterson (46-144) – 31.9%

2015-16: Nick Buccieri – 48.3% (16-33)

2014-15: Mike Gajdos – 43.4% (23-53)

2013-14: Danny Black – 45.2% (33-73)

2012-13: Jake Wolfe – 39.1% (36-92)

2011-12: Colin Reardon – 38.5% (65-169)

2010-11: Anthony Machi – 34.6% (18-52)