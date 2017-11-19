Poland, led by O’Shaughnessy & Kramer, seek a deep playoff run

2017-18 Poland Boys’ Basketball Preview
Head Coach: Ken Grisdale
Record: 18-6 (9-3), T-1st place AAC White Tier
More:High School Basketball previews from other teams
The Good News
Poland should be loaded for another deep run with each of their top two scorers back in the fold. Braeden O’Shaughnessy, a junior, led the Bulldogs in scoring (18.4) and in rebounding (7.9) while putting together 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and a three-point percentage of 31.9% (30-88). Dan Kramer, also a junior, finished second in both scoring (13.8) and rebounding (7.2) while pacing the team in field goal percentage (62.0%). Seniors Brandon Barringer and Mike Diaz must continue to play at a high level. Barringer was in the top five of each of the following categories: scoring (6.2), rebounds (3.5), assists (2.0), steals (1.6), field goal percentage (52.5%), and three-point shooting (33.3%). Diaz led Poland in assists (4.7) and steals (3.2) while scoring 4.4 points per ballgame. Coach Ken Grisdale views his team as having a strong nucleus returning with five letter winners back including Billy Orr. Grisdale says, “Our top two scorers and rebounders are back (O’Shaughnessy and Kramer). The work ethic and mental toughness that this group has shown and the depth we have are all strengths of this team.”
2017-18 Schedule
Dec. 1 – at Liberty, 7
Dec. 5 – Harding, 7
Dec. 9 – Girard, 7
Dec. 12 – at Niles, 7
Dec. 15 – at Lakeview, 7
Dec. 19 – Jefferson, 7
Dec. 22 – at Canfield, 7
Dec. 27 – at Boardman, 7
Jan. 5 – Struthers, 7
Jan. 9 – at Hubbard, 7
Jan. 12 – Edgewood, 7
Jan. 16 – Fitch, 7
Jan. 19 – at Lakeside, 7
Jan. 23 – Niles, 7
Jan. 26 – Lakeview, 7
Jan. 30 – at Jefferson, 7
Feb. 2 – at Struthers, 7
Feb. 6 – Hubbard, 7
Feb. 9 – at Edgewood, 7
Feb. 13 – at Campbell Memorial, 7
Feb. 16 – Canfield, 7
Feb. 20 – LaBrae, 7
Challenges
After a 4-3 start to the season, Poland ran off wins in 14 of their next 16 games as they finished tied atop the All-American Conference White Tier with Edgewood.
The Bulldogs must replace the efforts of Kyle Patterson and Konnor Morse, who were effective players for Poland. Patterson averaged 8 points per game while shooting 31.9% from long distance (46-144). Morse, also a key contributor, funneled in 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and shot 72.7% from the foul line (24-33). A couple of issues which Grisdale is concerned with is the lack of length, most notably on the defensive glass and in his team’s post defense.”
Last 10 Years
Overall Winning Percentage: 83.7% (205-40)
League Championships: 7 (2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017)
Playoff Record: 25-10
Sectional Championships: 10 (2008-17)
District Championships: 4 (2008, 10, 14, 15)
Regional Championships: 1 (2008)
2016-17 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 60.7
Scoring Defense: 52.5
Rebounding: 32.1
Field Goal Percentage: 46.2%
Three-Point Percentage: 30.0%
Free Throw Percentage: 61.1%
Turnovers: 15.4
2016-17 Results
Salem 70 Bulldogs 66*
Bulldogs 58 Hubbard 46*
Bulldogs 70 Niles 55
Edgewood 53 Bulldogs 49
Bulldogs 64 Canfield 56
Bulldogs 70 Campbell Memorial 25
Bulldogs 82 Jefferson 62
Bulldogs 61 Edgewood 60
Bulldogs 66 Hubbard 48
Bulldogs 63 Struthers 60
Bulldogs 57 Lakeview 49
Bulldogs 70 Niles 48
Bulldogs 65 Girard 40
#2 LaBrae 52 Bulldogs 38
Bulldogs 54 Lakeside 42
Bulldogs 59 Fitch 50
Bulldogs 64 Hubbard 51
Struthers 50 Bulldogs 41
Bulldogs 66 Canfield 56
Jefferson 68 Bulldogs 63 OT
Bulldogs 66 Lakeview 55
Boardman 61 Bulldogs 56
Bulldogs 51 Harding 50
Bulldogs 57 Liberty 54
*-Playoff
AP Rankings (Last 10 years)
Last Top 10 ranking: #9 (Feb. 15, 2016; D2)
Rankings Since Jan. 2008: 19
Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #2 LaBrae, 52-38, loss on Jan. 17, 2017
Record vs. Top 10 teams since Mar. 2008: 1-5
Key Number
The Bulldogs have won at least 17 games in each of the last eleven seasons.
Statistical Leaders (Last 7 Years)
Scoring
2016-17: Braeden O’Shaughnessy – 18.4
2015-16: Jared Burkert – 16.6
2014-15: Jared Burkert – 12.9
2013-14: Jake Wolfe – 12.2
2012-13: Jake Wolfe – 14.6
2011-12: Colin Reardon – 22.1
2010-11: Colin Reardon – 22.3
Rebounding
2016-17: Braden O’Shaughnessy – 7.9
2015-16: Matt Baker – 7.5
2014-15: Tate Duarte & Kyle Dixon – 5.4
2013-14: Jake Wolfe – 8.3
2012-13: Jake Wolfe – 8.1
2011-12: Colin Reardon – 9.3
2010-11: Colin Reardon – 11.0
Assists
2016-17: Mike Diaz – 4.7
2015-16: Mike Gajdos – 5.5
2014-15: Nick Gajdos – 6.0
2013-14: George Chammas – 3.3
2012-13: Kevin White – 2.4
2011-12: Connor Schultheis – 2.6
2010-11: Drew Wagner – 4.6
Three-Point Percentage (min. 30 attempts)
2016-17: Braden O’Shaughnessy (30-88) & Kyle Patterson (46-144) – 31.9%
2015-16: Nick Buccieri – 48.3% (16-33)
2014-15: Mike Gajdos – 43.4% (23-53)
2013-14: Danny Black – 45.2% (33-73)
2012-13: Jake Wolfe – 39.1% (36-92)
2011-12: Colin Reardon – 38.5% (65-169)
2010-11: Anthony Machi – 34.6% (18-52)