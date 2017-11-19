Police: 2 East Liverpool shooting suspects may be in Youngstown

Officials believe the suspects -- Deandre Dozier and Randy Otis -- are in the Youngstown area

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for two men they suspect were involved in a shooting in East Liverpool Sunday morning.

Officials believe the suspects — Deandre Dozier and Randy Otis — are in the Youngstown area.

Police say the shooting happened during the early morning at Woodland Hill Apartments and a man was shot in the head.

Wtinesses say Dozier, Otis and two other people walked into an apartment. They heard arguing, and that’s when police say one of the suspects pulled a gun and shot Christen Wilson in the head.

Wilson was taken to the hospital.

Police ask if you know any information on the suspects whereabouts, call East Liverpool Police Department at 330-385-1234.

