Rick Allen Boggs Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Rick Allen Boggs, 57, passed away peacefully at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the Autumn Hills Nursing Home following an extended illness.

He was born in Warren on November 20, 1959 the son of Thearl and Helen Ann (Barker) Boggs and lived in this community his entire life.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Ricky is survived by his father, Thearl Boggs of Vienna; daughter, Amanda Noelle Boggs of Liberty; sister, Vickie (Phillip) McCartney of Leavittsburg; two brothers, Lonnie Boggs of Vienna and Terry Boggs of Vienna.

He was preceded in death by his mother; sister, Connie Boggs and brother, Jeff Boggs.

The funeral will be Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church 3101 DeForest Road, Warren, Ohio 44484 where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Douglas Brown will officiate.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home 126 West Park Avenue Niles, Ohio 44446.