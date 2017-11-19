Senior class aims towards having a successful campaign in Canfield

2017-18 Canfield Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Todd Muckleroy

Record: 12-12 (7-5), T-3rd place in AAC Red Tier

The Good News

Throughout a tough 2016-17 season, the consistency of the effort was one of the strengths which coach Todd Muckleroy points out. “These guys have a tireless work ethic and are prepared to do whatever it takes to change the course of the 2017-18 season. It’s easy to see that there’s plenty of experience coming back. With that experience comes the mental and physical readiness to compete at the varsity level. These guys have put in the time necessary to achieve whatever goals that they establish for our team.”

With seven returning seniors, coach Muckleroy views this class as being the key to his team’s success. “They’ll set the tone in how good this team wants to be. They realize that their legacy is utilizing the classes below them in order to change our misfortune of going 12-12 last year.” Canfield’s leading scorer Zach Tinkey returns after averaging 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Tinkey, a 6’2 senior guard, led the Cards with a 82.6% free-throw percentage (38-46) and was also effective from long range (34.6%). Senior forward Spencer Woolley (6’3) will be back after posting an 11/6 average in scoring (11.0) and rebounding (5.6). Woolley took team-high honors in field goal percentage (53.6%) last winter as well. Ethan Kalina (5’10) and Ian McGraw (6’0), both seniors, will be asked to improve upon last year’s campaign. Kalina scored 4.7 points (2.7 rpg, 2.6 apg) while McGraw made 33.3% of his three-pointers (26-78) and 72.7% of his charity tosses (16-22). Kalina also produced a strong free-throw percentage with his 73.7% (28-38). A trio of their senior fellow classmates will also return in Tyler Dobrindt, Anthony Pacifico, and Ben Shapiro – who was sidelined during his freshman and sophomore seasons with a major knee injury. “Ben will be the ‘glue’ that will keep this team together in good times and in bad,” says Muckleroy.

“From a personnel standpoint,” Muckleroy indicates, “we have plenty of guards. “So, ball handling will not be too much of an issue in handling pressure. Junior Conor Crogan will also be a good addition to the group of guards. Look for him to make an impact this season. This year, we’ll have a little bit of size to complement our guard play. Juniors Kyle Gamble (6’4) and Aydin Hanousek (6’5) will complement our senior group with some different options in going in the trenches if the ‘long ball’ isn’t falling. Both Kyle and Aydin have had great summers and are ready to compete at the varsity level. Matt Zaremski will give us the physical presence and competitive spirit from a varsity football player. Matt can do many different things, as his athleticism allows him to rebound, defend, and make difficult shots in and out of defensive traffic.”

2017-18 Schedule

Nov. 30 – Marlington, 7

Dec. 5 – Lakeview, 7

Dec. 8 – Howland, 7

Dec. 15 – at Fitch, 7

Dec. 19 – at Boardman, 7

Dec. 22 – Poland, 7

Dec. 29 – Hubbard, 7

Dec. 30 – at Lake, 7:30

Jan. 5 – Harding, 7

Jan. 9 – East, 7

Jan. 12 – at Lakeside, 7

Jan. 16 – New Philadelphia, 7

Jan. 19 – at Howland, 7

Jan. 23 – at Edgewood, 7

Jan. 26 – Fitch, 7

Jan. 30 – Boardman, 7

Feb. 2 – at Harding, 7

Feb. 6 – at East, 7

Feb. 9 – Lakeside, 7

Feb. 13 – at Streetsboro, 7:30

Feb. 16 – at Poland, 7

Feb. 23 – at Alliance, 7:30

Challenges

Canfield closed out the 2016-17 season by losing 8 of their last 13 contests including their home playoff matchup with Girard (71-63) in overtime on March 3. A couple of the Cardinals’ key contributors from last season’s team have since graduated. Jake Cummings, Brandon McFall and Jared Clark headline the list of players who have left Canfield. Cummings averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and shot 37.3% on his three-pointers (25-67) while canning 80.8% from the line (84-104). McFall led the Cardinals in assists (3.4 apg) and steals (1.1 spg) as he averaged 8.9 points as a senior. McFall also connected on 26 of 92 three-point shots (28.3%). Clark shot 71.4% from the foul line (15-21) and 52.1% from the field (38-73) as he finished his final season at Canfield with a 3.9 scoring average and 2.9 rebounds.

“This off-season, they’ve worked extremely hard in conditioning, strength, and skill work,” states coach Muckleroy. “For all of the time that they’ve put in, individual players are going to have to realize that they won’t have to do everything, due in part to the rest of the team being able to ‘shoulder the load’.”

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 62.4% (128-77)

League Championships: 1 (2013)

Playoff Record: 7-10

Sectional Championships: 3 (2014, 2015, 2016)

District Championships: None

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 56.6

Scoring Defense: 56.5

Rebounding: 23.8

Field Goal Percentage: 42.2%

Three-Point Percentage: 32.3%

Free Throw Percentage: 68.6%

Turnovers: 13.9

2016-17 Results

Girard 71 Cardinals 63 OT*

Cardinals 70 Niles 42*

Poland 64 Cardinals 56

Cardinals 71 Streetsboro 61

Cardinals 62 Lakeside 51

Cardinals 61 East 56

Harding 68 Cardinals 59

Boardman 51 Cardinals 44

Lake 55 Cardinals 36

Fitch 66 Cardinals 47

Cardinals 42 Hubbard 37

Harding 80 Cardinals 62

Howland 65 Cardinals 54

Cardinals 73 Lakeside 62

Cardinals 67 East 62

Perry 63 Cardinals 56

Tallmadge 65 Cardinals 64 OT

Poland 66 Cardinals 56

Cardinals 55 Boardman 45

Cardinals 53 West Middlesex 37

Cardinals 56 Fitch 47

Cardinals 55 Howland 48

Alliance 56 Cardinals 55

Cardinals 80 Marlington 40

*-Playoff

AP Rankings (Last 10 years)

Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #8 Poland, 53-51, loss on Feb. 12, 2016

Record vs. Top 10 teams since Jan. 2010: 1-4

Key Number

The Cardinals have won 82 games within the last five years. That’s good for an average of 16.4 wins per season.

Statistical Leaders (Last 7 Years)

Scoring

2016-17: Zach Tinkey – 12.0

2015-16: Mason Mangapora – 19.3

2014-15: Mike Yourstowsky – 18.3

2013-14: Jarret Vrabel – 14.9

2012-13: Andrew Midgely – 11.1

2011-12: Matt Yourstowsky – 13.5

2010-11: Danny Campolito – 15.8

Rebounding

2016-17: Spencer Woolley – 5.6

2015-16: Sam DiGiacomo – 10.5

2014-15: Mike Yourstowsky – 6.4

2013-14: Jarret Vrabel – 10.2

2012-13: Jarret Vrabel – 9.0

2011-12: Kyle Brown – 9.5

2010-11: Jake Ferrier – 4.1

Assists

2016-17: Brandon McFall – 3.4

2015-16: Julian Vitto – 3.0

2014-15: John French – 5.4

2013-14: Cole Pryjma – 5.3

2012-13: Marco Delorenzo – 3.3

2011-12: Will Yobi – 3.4

2010-11: Ryan Abraham – 2.6

Three-Point Percentage

2016-17: Jake Cummings – 37.3% (25-67)

2015-16: Mason Mangapora – 46.7% (42-90)

2014-15: Jake Cummings – 44.2% (23-52)

2013-14: Andrew Midgley – 37.2% (32-86)

2012-13: Brady Clark – 36.4% (12-33)

2011-12: Matt Yourstowsky – 40.8% (51-125)