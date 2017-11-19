Some firsts among 32 US students picked as Rhodes scholars

(AP) – The latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars includes 10 African-Americans, the most ever in a single Rhodes class, a transgender man and four students from colleges that had never received the honor before.

The Rhodes Trust on Sunday announced the 32 men and women chosen from a group of 866 applicants who were endorsed by 299 colleges and universities for post-graduate studies at Oxford University in England.

The following names were provided by the Office of the American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust:

Tania N. Fabo, Saugus, Massachusetts (Harvard University) Samarth Gupta, Acton, Massachusetts (Harvard University) Christopher J. D’Urso, Colts Neck, New Jersey (University of Pennsylvania) Jordan D. Thomas, South Plainfield, New Jersey (Princeton University) Thamara V. Jean, Brooklyn, New York (Hunter College, City University of New York) Daniel H. Judt, New York (Yale University) Hazim Hardeman, Philadelphia (Temple University; also Community College of Pennsylvania) Alan Yang, Dresher, Pennsylvania (Harvard University) Nathan R. Bermel, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (U.S. Naval Academy) Naomi T. Mburu, Ellicott City, Maryland (University of Maryland, Baltimore County) Chelsea A. Jackson, Lithonia, Georgia (Emory University) Calvin Runnels, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Georgia Institute of Technology) Matthew Rogers, Huntsville, Alabama (Auburn University) Noah V. Barbieri, Beldin, Mississippi (Millsaps College) Mary Clare Beytagh, Dallas (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) Harold Xavier Gonzalez, Houston (Harvard University) Simone M. Askew, Fairfax, Virginia (U.S. Military Academy) Matthew Chun, Arlington, Virginia (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) Thomas J. Dowling, Chicago (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) Camille A. Borders, Cincinnati (Washington University in St. Louis) Nadine K. Jawad, Dearborn Heights, Michigan (University of Michigan) Clara C. Lepard, East Lansing, Michigan (Michigan State University) Jasmine Brown, Hillsborough, New Jersey (Washington University in St. Louis) Jaspreet “Jesse” Singh, Oak Ridge, Tennessee (U.S. Air Force Academy) Michael Z. Chen, Boulder, Colorado (Stanford University) Joshua T. Arens, Yankton, South Dakota (University of South Dakota) Samantha M. Mack, Anchorage, Alaska (University of Alaska, Anchorage) JaVaughn T. “JT” Flowers, Portland, Oregon (Yale University) Madeleine K. Chang, San Francisco (Stanford University) Sean P. Reilly, San Jose, California (Santa Clara University) Alexis L. Kallen, Ventura, California (Stanford University) Gabrielle C. Stewart, San Dimas, California (Duke University)

The scholarships cover all expenses for two or three years of study starting next October. In some cases, the scholarships may allow funding for four years.

Also selected was an international group of scholars representing 64 different countries. About 100 scholars will be selected worldwide this year.

The scholarships are worth about $68,000 per year, according to the Rhodes Trust.

The first class of American Rhodes Scholars entered Oxford in 1904.

___

Rhodes Scholars: http://tinyurl.com/yb3jjey4

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)