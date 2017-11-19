Stella J. Pridon Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Stella J. Pridon, age 84, of Salem, passed away at 2:27 p.m. Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 11, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of the late Stanley and Stefania (Miesz) Kiliman.

She graduated from Bay Ridge High School in Brooklyn, New York and worked in the Esso Building in Rockefeller Center.

She enjoyed many summer outings to Coney Island and was very proud of her Polish heritage.

With a planned move to Florida, she stopped in Salem, staying with her brother and sister-in-law, Alexander and Anna Virginia Kiliman. While there, she got a job at the former E. W. Bliss Co., where she met the love of her life, John Pridon. Their first date was March 19, 1955. They were married less than seven months later on October 15, 1955 and remained a loving, devoted couple for 58 years until John’s passing on June 22, 2014.

Stella was a 60+ year member of the First United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Fadely guild and served as an usher. Her deep-seated faith in Jesus Christ was the cornerstone of her life.

She enjoyed all types of music, loved to draw, paint and crochet and following her husband’s passion for sports, became an ardent Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers fan. Mostly, she cherished the times spent with her family.

In addition to her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Alexander Kiliman.

She is survived by her two sons, John D. of Boardman (fiancée, Kellie Valentine of Erie, Pennsylvania) and Steve (Janice) Pridon of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Jason (Brianna) Pridon of Canfield, Joshua Pridon of Columbus, Stephanie (Ross) Morrone of Canfield and Mikael Pridon of New York, New York; great-grandchildren, Ava and Gracie Morrone and Penelope and Blake Pridon; her nephew, Douglas (Marina Brown) Kiliman and niece, Jean (Bill) Esposito.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 22 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 16 at the First United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug George officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, Ohio 44514.

