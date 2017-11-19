Storm Team 27: Scattered Snow Continues Tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Scattered lake effect snow showers will be likely this evening. Conditions improve after midnight. A wintry mix is possible at times. Trace amounts to 2 inches in accumulation are possible today. The highest accumulations will be in the snow belt. A few snow showers will persist overnight with an additional 1 inch possible into early Monday morning. The snow will wrap up early on Monday and skies will clear through the day.
FORECAST
Tonight: Scattered snow showers T-1” of snow. Highest amounts in snow belt (60%)
Low: 27
Monday: Decreasing clouds.
High: 43
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Late chance for showers/snow. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 33
Wednesday: Partly cloudy.
High: 34 Low: 29
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 39 Low: 26
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 44 Low: 27
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain, turning to snow overnight. (60%)
High: 45 Low: 35
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 31
.S