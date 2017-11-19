Storm Team 27: Scattered Snow Continues Tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Scattered lake effect snow showers will be likely this evening. Conditions improve after midnight. A wintry mix is possible at times. Trace amounts to 2 inches in accumulation are possible today. The highest accumulations will be in the snow belt. A few snow showers will persist overnight with an additional 1 inch possible into early Monday morning. The snow will wrap up early on Monday and skies will clear through the day.

FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered snow showers T-1” of snow. Highest amounts in snow belt (60%)

Low: 27

Monday: Decreasing clouds.

High: 43

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Late chance for showers/snow. (30%)

High: 50 Low: 33

Wednesday: Partly cloudy.

High: 34 Low: 29

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 39 Low: 26

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain, turning to snow overnight. (60%)

High: 45 Low: 35

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 31

