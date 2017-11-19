Storm Team 27: Snow returns to wrap up the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Rain showers will transition to snow showers early today. Scattered lake effect snow showers will be likely today. A wintry mix is possible at times. Trace amounts to 2 inches in accumulation are possible today. The highest accumulations will be in the snow belt. A few snow showers will persist overnight with an additional 1 inch possible into early Monday morning. The snow will wrap up early on Monday and skies will clear through the day.
FORECAST
Today: Lake effect snow showers. Wintry mix at times. T-2” of snow. Highest amounts in snow belt (80%)
High: 39
Tonight: Scattered snow showers T-1” of snow. Highest amounts in snow belt (60%)
Low: 26
Monday: Decreasing clouds. Chance for snow showers early. Mainly in the snowbelt. (20% AM)
High: 43
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 49 Low: 33
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated snow shower. (20%)
High: 37 Low: 29
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 39 Low: 26
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 29
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 43 Low: 33
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 43 Low: 28
.