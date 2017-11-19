Storm Team 27: Snow returns to wrap up the weekend



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain showers will transition to snow showers early today. Scattered lake effect snow showers will be likely today. A wintry mix is possible at times. Trace amounts to 2 inches in accumulation are possible today. The highest accumulations will be in the snow belt. A few snow showers will persist overnight with an additional 1 inch possible into early Monday morning. The snow will wrap up early on Monday and skies will clear through the day.

FORECAST

Today: Lake effect snow showers. Wintry mix at times. T-2” of snow. Highest amounts in snow belt (80%)

High: 39

Tonight: Scattered snow showers T-1” of snow. Highest amounts in snow belt (60%)

Low: 26

Monday: Decreasing clouds. Chance for snow showers early. Mainly in the snowbelt. (20% AM)

High: 43

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 49 Low: 33

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated snow shower. (20%)

High: 37 Low: 29

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 39 Low: 26

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 42 Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 43 Low: 33

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 43 Low: 28