Storm Team 27: Snow returns to wrap up the weekend

Rain showers will transition to snow showers early today. Scattered lake effect snow showers will be likely today. A wintry mix is possible at times. Trace amounts to 2 inches in accumulation are possible today. The highest accumulations will be in the snow belt. A few snow showers will persist overnight with an additional 1 inch possible into early Monday morning. The snow will wrap up early on Monday and skies will clear through the day.

FORECAST

Today: Lake effect snow showers. Wintry mix at times. T-2” of snow. Highest amounts in snow belt (80%)
High: 39

Tonight: Scattered snow showers T-1” of snow. Highest amounts in snow belt (60%)
Low: 26

Monday: Decreasing clouds. Chance for snow showers early. Mainly in the snowbelt. (20% AM)
High: 43

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 49   Low: 33

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated snow shower. (20%)
High: 37   Low: 29

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 39   Low: 26

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 42   Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 43   Low: 33

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 43   Low: 28

