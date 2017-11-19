Two-car crash in Johnstown Twp. sends 4 to hospital

Four people are in the hospital after a two-car crash on State Route 5 Sunday afternoon

JOHNSTOWN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Four people are in the hospital after a two-car crash on State Route 5 Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 2:47 p.m. when a car slid into another vehicle. The car ended up in a ditch. Police say the roads were covered with snow at the time.

The driver of the car — 35-year-old Howard Lovett of Niles — was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown with non-life threatening injuries.

There were two juveniles in the car as well. Both were taken to the hospital — one with severe injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit — 75-year-old Kathryn Gray of Cortland — was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

