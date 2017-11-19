Warren pastor who runs rehab facility honored

A local woman who's been operating a rehab facility in Warren for nearly two decades was honored Sunday.

In 1999, Loretta Pernice opened Pathway Sober House with the help of her husband David.

Pathway is a rehab facility for addicts who want to get clean.

Pernice has seen a lot since opening Pathway, but even for her, she says the opioid crisis has changed things.

“When I started, it was the crack epidemic at that time — cocaine,” Pernice said. “There was overdoses of that time, too, but not like now.”

The church where Sunday’s celebration was held — Elim Christian Center — also came to be out of Pernice’s efforts.

