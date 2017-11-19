West Middlesex looks to get back their footing in District 10

Big Reds returns two double-digit scorers (Chase Staunch & Marshall Murray).

West Middlesex Big Red High School Basketball - West Middlesex, PA

2017-18 West Middlesex Boys’ Basketball Preview
Head Coach: Chad Mild
Record: 11-16 (7-7), 4th place in Region 2

The Good News
West Middlesex has advanced to the state’s Elite Eight in four of the past six years (2012, 2013, 2015, 2016) and to the Final Four twice during that span (2013, 2015). Chase Staunch and Marshall Murray both figure to play key roles on this year’s team. Staunch led the team with 2.7 assists per game while scoring 10.4 points. Chase also shot 33.9% from beyond the three-point arc (20-59) and 66.3% at the foul line (57-86). Murray also had a solid junior season by averaging 10.3 points and 1.3 assists as he connected on 36.2% of his three-point attempts (64-177). Five juniors also are scheduled to contribute this season on the varsity level are Casey Mild (6.8 ppg, 1.3 apg), Zach Long (7.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.8 apg), Jake Bowen (5.4 ppg, 67.2% FT), Rocco Davano (53.6% FG), and Kaz Hoffman (33.3% 3PT, 71.4% FT).

Coach Chad Mild states, “Our main strength this year is our team chemistry. This team has played together since elementary school.”

2017-18 Schedule
Dec. 8 – vs. Warren JFK (Sharon Tip-Off Tournament)
Dec. 9 – Sharon Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 11 – Neshannock, 7:30
Dec. 15 – at Cochranton, 7:30
Dec. 16 – Fort LeBoeuf, 3:30
Dec. 20 – Kennedy Catholic, 7:30
Dec. 22 – Mercer, 7:30
Dec. 28 – Dresch-McCluskey Farrell Tournament
Dec. 29 – Dresch-McCluskey Farrell Tournament
Jan. 3 – at Reynolds, 7:30
Jan. 5 – Wilmington, 7:30
Jan. 9 – at Greenville, 7:30
Jan. 12 – Rocky Grove, 7:30
Jan. 16 – Lakeview, 7:30
Jan. 19 – at Sharpsville, 7:30
Jan. 23 – at Mercer, 7:30
Jan. 26 – Reynolds, 7:30
Jan. 30 – at Wilmington, 7:30
Feb. 2 – Greenville, 7:30
Feb. 6 – at Rocky Grove, 7:30
Feb. 9 – at Lakeview, 7:30
Feb. 13 – Sharpsville, 7:30

Challenges
After suffering through their first losing season in eight years (2008-09: 10-13), West Middlesex must replace their leading scorer from a year ago in Jace Burger – who averaged 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest. Burger also made 122 of his 261 field goal attempts (46.7%) last season. “We’re not a real big team,” indicates Coach Mild. “Rebounding is a major concern for us this year.” Last year also saw the end of their five-year reign atop the Region standings as they took a backseat to the likes of Rocky Grove, Greenville and Wilmington during the regular season.

Last 10 Years
Overall Winning Percentage:
League Championships: 5 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)
Playoff Record: 12-6
District Championships: 4 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)

2016-17 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 51.5
Field Goal Percentage: 40.4%
Three-Point Percentage: 32.5%
Free Throw Percentage: 62.6%

Key Number
The Big Reds have advanced to the PIAA State Tournament in each of the past six years.

