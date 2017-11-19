West Middlesex looks to get back their footing in District 10

2017-18 West Middlesex Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Chad Mild

Record: 11-16 (7-7), 4th place in Region 2

More:High School Basketball previews from other teams

The Good News

West Middlesex has advanced to the state’s Elite Eight in four of the past six years (2012, 2013, 2015, 2016) and to the Final Four twice during that span (2013, 2015). Chase Staunch and Marshall Murray both figure to play key roles on this year’s team. Staunch led the team with 2.7 assists per game while scoring 10.4 points. Chase also shot 33.9% from beyond the three-point arc (20-59) and 66.3% at the foul line (57-86). Murray also had a solid junior season by averaging 10.3 points and 1.3 assists as he connected on 36.2% of his three-point attempts (64-177). Five juniors also are scheduled to contribute this season on the varsity level are Casey Mild (6.8 ppg, 1.3 apg), Zach Long (7.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.8 apg), Jake Bowen (5.4 ppg, 67.2% FT), Rocco Davano (53.6% FG), and Kaz Hoffman (33.3% 3PT, 71.4% FT).

Coach Chad Mild states, “Our main strength this year is our team chemistry. This team has played together since elementary school.”

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 8 – vs. Warren JFK (Sharon Tip-Off Tournament)

Dec. 9 – Sharon Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 11 – Neshannock, 7:30

Dec. 15 – at Cochranton, 7:30

Dec. 16 – Fort LeBoeuf, 3:30

Dec. 20 – Kennedy Catholic, 7:30

Dec. 22 – Mercer, 7:30

Dec. 28 – Dresch-McCluskey Farrell Tournament

Dec. 29 – Dresch-McCluskey Farrell Tournament

Jan. 3 – at Reynolds, 7:30

Jan. 5 – Wilmington, 7:30

Jan. 9 – at Greenville, 7:30

Jan. 12 – Rocky Grove, 7:30

Jan. 16 – Lakeview, 7:30

Jan. 19 – at Sharpsville, 7:30

Jan. 23 – at Mercer, 7:30

Jan. 26 – Reynolds, 7:30

Jan. 30 – at Wilmington, 7:30

Feb. 2 – Greenville, 7:30

Feb. 6 – at Rocky Grove, 7:30

Feb. 9 – at Lakeview, 7:30

Feb. 13 – Sharpsville, 7:30

Challenges

After suffering through their first losing season in eight years (2008-09: 10-13), West Middlesex must replace their leading scorer from a year ago in Jace Burger – who averaged 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest. Burger also made 122 of his 261 field goal attempts (46.7%) last season. “We’re not a real big team,” indicates Coach Mild. “Rebounding is a major concern for us this year.” Last year also saw the end of their five-year reign atop the Region standings as they took a backseat to the likes of Rocky Grove, Greenville and Wilmington during the regular season.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage:

League Championships: 5 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Playoff Record: 12-6

District Championships: 4 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 51.5

Field Goal Percentage: 40.4%

Three-Point Percentage: 32.5%

Free Throw Percentage: 62.6%

Key Number

The Big Reds have advanced to the PIAA State Tournament in each of the past six years.