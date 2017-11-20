Boardman Police: Woman bit employee after shoplifting attempt

Sherry Gordon, 53, is charged with robbery

Sherry Gordon was arrested Saturday night at the Marc's store on Tiffany Boulevard. 

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a 53-year-old Youngstown woman bit a loss prevention officer during a shoplifting investigation.

Sherry Gordon was arrested Saturday night at the Marc’s store on Tiffany Boulevard.

The loss prevention officer told police that she witnessed Gordon hide candy in her purse and then try to leave without paying for it. She stopped Gordon and escorted her to the office, where she contacted police.

The loss prevention officer said it was at that time that Gordon attacked her, biting her breast, bicep and forearm. Other employees came to assist, pinning Gordon on the floor as she continued to try to bite employees, according to a police report.

Gordon is charged with robbery. She’s being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

