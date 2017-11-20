Broken water line causes more issues for crews in McDonald

A water line broke at the corner of E. Marshall Road and Pennsylvania Avenue

By Published:
Monday, a water line broke in McDonald at the corner of E. Marshall Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. Fixing that break led to more problems. 

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday, a water line broke in McDonald at the corner of E. Marshall Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. Fixing that break led to more problems.

It created a situation with water going into the gas line, and crews had to clear that out. Then, both lines had to be repaired.

“A water line main broke, and during the repair, the tight easements that we have, we ended up tapping on a gas line — 4-inch low pressure main — and put a hole in it,” said McDonald Administrator Tom Domitrovich.

Ten homes and one business were without gas until the lines were fixed.

On Thanksgiving week in 1986, there was also a natural gas problem in McDonald that started fires around the village. Thirty-two fires caused over $1 million in damage.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s