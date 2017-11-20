Broken water line causes more issues for crews in McDonald

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday, a water line broke in McDonald at the corner of E. Marshall Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. Fixing that break led to more problems.

It created a situation with water going into the gas line, and crews had to clear that out. Then, both lines had to be repaired.

“A water line main broke, and during the repair, the tight easements that we have, we ended up tapping on a gas line — 4-inch low pressure main — and put a hole in it,” said McDonald Administrator Tom Domitrovich.

Ten homes and one business were without gas until the lines were fixed.

On Thanksgiving week in 1986, there was also a natural gas problem in McDonald that started fires around the village. Thirty-two fires caused over $1 million in damage.