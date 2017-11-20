Browns DE Ogbah needs surgery on right foot, done for season

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah needs surgery on his broken right foot and will require up to four months of recovery.

Ogbah said Monday that he suffered a non-contact injury in Sunday’s 19-7 loss to Jacksonville. Ogbah, who has been Cleveland’s best all-around defensive player in recent weeks, was chasing Jacksonville tight end Marcedes Lewis when the injury occurred.

Ogbah and top pick Myles Garrett had been developing a strong chemistry up front for the winless Browns (0-10).

His injury is the latest significant one for the Browns. Perennial All-Pro offensive tackle Joe Thomas and linebacker Jamie Collins previously suffered season-ending injuries.

The 24-year-old Ogbah had two sacks last week in a loss to Detroit and had four this season.

The Browns selected the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Ogbah in the second round in 2016. He had 5½ sacks as a rookie.

