Cora Jane Callahan Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Cora Jane Callahan, age 86, died at 10:55 p.m. Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born October 2, 1931 in Salem, the daughter of the late Clyde and Harriet Kemp, Sr.

She was a homemaker and a Baptist by faith.

Survivors include her husband, Jerald R. Callahan, whom she married July 1, 1949; a son, Larry R. (Bobbie) Callahan of Uniontown; two brothers, Bruce (Karen) Kemp of North Canton and Clyde (Joan) Kemp, Jr. of Mullins, South Carolina; a grandson, Jordan R. Callahan of Ravenna; four nieces, Kris (Don) Grayem of Akron, Karla (John) Thompson of North Canton, Caroline (Ron) Baxley of Mullins, South Carolina, Cathern (Jamie) Roberts of Mullins, South Carolina and one nephew, Mike Kemp, Kokomo, Indiana.

A brother, Charles Mathey, Jr. preceded her in death.

A private family service will be held Friday, November 24 at Highland Memorial Park Chapel with Rev. Robert Rowley.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Akron Children’s Hospital, One Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.