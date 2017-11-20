Driver arrested, manhunt continues in deadly police shooting

Related Coverage Authorities continue search for suspect who killed cop

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Police in suburban Pittsburgh said they arrested the driver of an SUV who fled a traffic stop and left behind a passenger who fatally shot a rookie police officer.

State police on Monday were continuing to search for 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt, who is accused of killing New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw during a traffic stop Friday night.

On Sunday, police arrested Tavon Jamere Harper, who they allege fled the traffic stop after Holt bolted from the SUV.

They tracked down Harper and found him Saturday with $2,500 cash and bags of suspected heroin, according to a criminal complaint.

The next day, detectives filed drug and fleeing charges against Harper. He does not face charges in connection with Shaw’s death.

Shaw tried to pull over the Jeep Cherokee driven by Harper at 8 p.m. Friday, according to a complaint filed by Westmoreland County Detective Ray Dupilka.

“The Jeep never stopped,” Dupilka wrote in the complaint.

District Attorney John Peck said Shaw was attempting to pull the SUV over for a traffic violation that he characterized as “something minor.”

Police are also trying to find a woman named Lisa Harrington. Authorities have not said how she’s connected to the investigation.

Authorities said the 25-year-old rookie officer was shot in the chest while chasing Holt on foot.

A viewing was scheduled for Monday and Tuesday and Shaw’s funeral is set for Wednesday.

Officers from different towns and municipalities were pitching in on the manhunt so the town’s police department could grieve Shaw’s death and attend services, New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo said.

“The outpouring of support from the officers from all over western Pennsylvania has been extraordinary,” he said. “We could not be doing this without them.”