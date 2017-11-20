East High principal says goal is to push kids to be better

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new principal at Youngstown’s East High School said students and staff are ready for positive improvement.

In her first State of the School address, Principal Sonya Gordon discussed challenges students are facing.

Many are far behind when it comes to meeting state standards. She said teachers will be using methods that have worked at other inner-city districts to get students on the right track.

Gordon said the school district’s number one job is to give students hope.

“Not just hope, but be empathetic to things the students are going through. But that doesn’t mean that empathy allows us to water down our curriculum and not push kids, and that’s what we are making sure that we’re doing — pushing kids to be better than they were yesterday.”

Gordon will offer an update on the school in March. State of the School meetings are open to parents and others in the school community.

