East High principal says goal is to push kids to be better

Principal Sonya Gordon said many of the Youngstown students are far behind state standards

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown City Schools
File photo

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new principal at Youngstown’s East High School said students and staff are ready for positive improvement.

In her first State of the School address, Principal Sonya Gordon discussed challenges students are facing.

Many are far behind when it comes to meeting state standards. She said teachers will be using methods that have worked at other inner-city districts to get students on the right track.

Gordon said the school district’s number one job is to give students hope.

“Not just hope, but be empathetic to things the students are going through. But that doesn’t mean that empathy allows us to water down our curriculum and not push kids, and that’s what we are making sure that we’re doing — pushing kids to be better than they were yesterday.”

Gordon will offer an update on the school in March. State of the School meetings are open to parents and others in the school community.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s