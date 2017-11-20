Educational grant to provide technology for Trumbull Co. students

The money will go toward the creation of a science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics program housed at Lordstown High School

By Published: Updated:
3D printer at Lordstown High School Innovation Center

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Lordstown on Monday, lawmakers celebrated the allocation of state dollars that will benefit students in Trumbull County.

The Trumbull County Educational Service Center was given a $125,000 educational improvement grant. It’s all part of the budget bill for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Those dollars will go toward the creation of a science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics — or STEAM — program at ESC, which is housed at Lordstown High School.

“By getting that type of money to fund this type of program, I think it’s very important and it’s something we need to get in every school, and that’s something that we’re going to try and look at,” said Sen. Sean O’Brien (D – 32nd District).

Some of the new technology included in the Innovation Center at Lordstown High School are 3D printers, a laser engraving machine, and a vinyl printer.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s