Frank J. Biedka Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Frank J. Biedka, 92, of New Castle passed away peacefully with his family by his side at 6:55 a.m. on Monday, November 20, 2017, in his residence.

Frank was born September 19, 1925, in New Castle, a son of the late Joseph and Anna Zbeigien Biedka.

A proud WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy, Frank served in the Pacific Theatre of operation.

As a young man he worked at the former New Model Bakery, New Castle. Frank retired in 1981 from the Brick Layers and Allied Craftworker’s Local No. 9, New Castle, after more than 30 years of service in masonry construction.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Mary Mother of Hope Parish.

Frank was also a member of the New Castle VFW, Post 315.

An avid beekeeper, he enjoyed collecting and jarring honey. Frank had a remarkable talent for fixing just about anything and he never hesitated at the opportunity to lend a hand to family, friends or neighbors. He was most proud of his family, particularly his eight grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Barb Cassella, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; three sons, John (Marcy) Biedka, of Pulaski; Bob (Andrea) Biedka, of Glendora, California and Tom (Sarah) Biedka, of San Jose, California and eight grandchildren, Sarah, Kara and Tarra Cassella, Christopher and Stephanie Biedka, Mathew and Alex Biedka and Paul Biedka.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by two sisters, Bernice Gargasz and Helen Biedka and a brother, Walter Biedka.

In keeping with Frank’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held by the family.

Burial will be in Madonna Cemetery.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 22 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.