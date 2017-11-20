Gerald T. “Jerry” Williams Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Gerald T. “Jerry” Williams, age 71, of Austintown, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, November 20, 2017, of natural causes.

Born October 18, 1946, in Youngstown, Jerry was the son of John and Jeanne (Terrill) Williams.

He was a 1965 graduate of Boardman High School.

He served in the Army National Guard and Reserves.

He retired from General Motors in 2010, after over 40 years of service.

He was a car enthusiast and was a member of the National Street Rod Association (NSRA) as well as the Good-Guys Car Association.

Survivors include three sons, Ronald T. (Tracey) Williams, Kris (Carrie) Williams and Justin Williams; two grandchildren, Kennedy and Maeghan Williams and sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Inglis, Karen Lenhart and Debbie Gabrick.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Sunday, November 26, 2017 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Private services and burial will take place for the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 23 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.