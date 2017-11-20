Girard crime activity: Man reports ex-girlfriend stole dog

Wednesday, Nov. 15

11:01 p.m. – 100 block of E. Broadway Ave., police were called to investigate a report that a woman punched out a window at a home. The suspect left before police arrived.

Thursday, Nov. 16

9:58 p.m. – 900 block of N. Ward Ave., Roger Bispeck, arrested and charged with felonious assault. Bispeck is accused of beating a 91-year-old woman who police found covered in blood. Officers said Bispeck told them the woman bit him first. Police did not say how Bispeck is related to the woman.

Friday, Nov. 17

2:59 p.m. – 600 block of Forsythe Ave., Police said a man backed out of his driveway at a high rate of speed, stopped his car in the middle of the road, and began arguing with a driver while blocking traffic. He told police he was shouting at the other driver because the driver parked too close to his driveway, according to a police report. Police noted that a similar incident happened with the same man on Thursday when he got into a heated argument with drivers of parked cars who were picking up their children from school.

Saturday, Nov. 18

4:08 p.m. – 900 block of Woodlawn Ave., a man reported that his ex-girlfriend stole his dog. He said she kept the garage door opener after they broke up and used it to break into the house. Officers were unable to find the woman.

Sunday, Nov. 19

3:48 p.m. – 100 block of E. 2nd St., Nathan Gates and Nathan Gates III, arrested and charged with domestic violence; Autumn Currence, charged with assault. Police said there was a fight between the three after an argument between Currence and the younger Gates. Both men pleaded not guilty.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

