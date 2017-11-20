Harry M. Unger Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Harry M. Unger, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday afternoon, November 20, 2017 at his son’s home in Plum Borough, Pennsylvania, where he had been staying. He was 89 years old.

He was born in Mercer, Pennsylvania on August 26, 1928, the son of Merle and Dora (Douds) Unger.

He was a 1946 graduate of Mercer High School and went on to marry the former Carole Jenkins on September 5, 1950. Together, following the passing of their son, they shared their family’s home fostering 17 children throughout the years.

Harry worked for the former Westinghouse manufacturing plant in Sharon as a truck driver for 38 years before his retirement in 1984.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons, Rodney Unger and his companion, Annie Ligo of Sharon and Donald Unger and his wife, Beth of Plum Borough; his daughters, Kathleen Laffin and her husband, Maurice of Boston, Massachusetts and Susan Primerano and her husband, Tim of Scranton, Pennsylvania; his stepchildren, Michael Franek and his wife, Renee of Sharpsville, John Franek, Jr. and his wife, Niki of Sharon and Kathy Kane and her husband, Patrick of Sharpsville; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive.

Harry was preceded in death by his first wife of more than 50 years, Carole Unger, on February 13, 2001; his second wife, Belle (Franek) Unger, whom he married on October 21, 2006 and passed away on September 3, 2012; his son, John Unger and by his grandson, Kevin Unger.

Friends may call on Friday evening, November 24 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday morning, November 25 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Douglas K. Dayton, retired pastor of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon, officiating.

Burial will follow next to his wife Carole at Haywood Cemetery in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.