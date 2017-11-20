Humane agents revisit Brookfield home to remove more animals

Humane agents were first alerted to the house in Brookfield after complaints about horses being kept in a small pen with a plastic tarp over it

By Published: Updated:
Brookfield home, humane agents raid

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents went back to a home in Brookfield where two horses were removed on Friday.

Agents took more animals away on Monday from the house on Warren-Sharon Road, including a dog, a pig, and 30 to 35 chickens and ducks.

The animals, like the horses, were being held in a small pen covered with plastic.

Water had collected on the plastic, according to humane agents. If it collapsed, it would have endangered the animals.

The owner, Lucy Thompson, has not been charged yet but is expected to be later this week.

Humane agents were first alerted to the home after complaints about horses being kept in a small pen with a plastic tarp over it. They said it looked like the horses had been neglected for a long time.

Thompson’s son said on Friday that the response was uncalled for, saying the makeshift shelter was only temporary. He claimed people in the community had been harassing them.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s