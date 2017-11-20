Humane agents revisit Brookfield home to remove more animals

Related Coverage Complaints lead humane agents to horses in makeshift Brookfield pen

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents went back to a home in Brookfield where two horses were removed on Friday.

Agents took more animals away on Monday from the house on Warren-Sharon Road, including a dog, a pig, and 30 to 35 chickens and ducks.

The animals, like the horses, were being held in a small pen covered with plastic.

Water had collected on the plastic, according to humane agents. If it collapsed, it would have endangered the animals.

The owner, Lucy Thompson, has not been charged yet but is expected to be later this week.

Humane agents were first alerted to the home after complaints about horses being kept in a small pen with a plastic tarp over it. They said it looked like the horses had been neglected for a long time.

Thompson’s son said on Friday that the response was uncalled for, saying the makeshift shelter was only temporary. He claimed people in the community had been harassing them.

