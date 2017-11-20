Ida (Santucci) Rossi Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – There will be a Communion Service of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke Church with Deacons Robert Redig and Richard Milanek officiating, preceded by a 10:00 a.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman (new location), for Ida (Santucci) Rossi, 94, of Poland, who passed away Monday morning, November 20, 2017 with her loving family by her side.

Ida will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her amazing culinary skills, her selfless acts of kindness, her incredible work ethic and her dedication to family and friends.

Ida was so proud of her Italian heritage. She was born January 20, 1923 in Bagnoli del Trigno, Isernia, Italy. Ida was the daughter of Andrew and Josephine (Gabriel) Santucci and moved to the United States when she was five years old. She met her father for the very first time when she arrived in the states.

Ida was a phenomenal homemaker and caregiver. From her sensational culinary skills, to her countless hours of sewing, Ida put her heart and soul into everything and she did it all with a smile and grateful heart.

Additionally, she worked with her brother, Carl and husband, Ben at Santucci Southway Service as a bookkeeper for over 30 years.

Ida had a passion for education and learning and instilled that love and excellence into her children and grandchildren. She was a true matriarch for her family and they will all miss her and her legendary Italian dishes.

She was a graduate of The Rayen High School and was a charter member of St Luke Church, where she volunteered at the annual festivals and was instrumental in making kolachi. Ida was also a member of the Ladies Bagnolese Club, where she held many of the offices, including president. She has passed that torch on to her daughter Carol who is the current president.

Ida was married to her loving husband, Berardino “Ben” Rossi for over 70 years. They were a devoted couple and always put God and family first. Ben died on November 26, 2015. They are finally together again in Heaven!

She leaves behind her two children, Dennis (Cindy) Rossi of Las Vegas, Nevada and Carol (Richard) Craven of Boardman; three grandchildren, Kristyn (Craven) Singleton of North Lima, Atty. Richard(Amanda) Craven of Dublin and Shawn Rossi of Las Vegas, Nevada and five great-grandchildren, David, Matthew and Hailey Singleton and Lexi and Aubrey Craven, soon to be six great-grandchildren with a baby boy expected to be born in April.

Besides her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Carl (Anna) Santucci.

Friends may call on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman (new location).

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Ida’s name to St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman Ohio 44512.

Ida’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff and residents of the Woodlands Assisted Living along with Grace Hospice for all the love and care shown to them and Ida during her stay with them.

