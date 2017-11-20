Jeannine Suggett-Taylor Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Jeannine Suggett-Taylor, age 80, died at 12:50 a.m. Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Alliance Community Care Center.

She was born June 29, 1937 in Salem, the daughter of the late Clyde E. Marks, Sr. and Mildred M. (Papic) Berrong.

Jeannine retired as the director of disaster services for the American Red Cross of Trumbull County.

She was a member and attended the Tri-County Church of God in Salem.

She enjoyed doing yard work and spending time at home. She especially enjoyed time with her family and a fan of every sport.

Survivors include two sons, Mark L. Suggett and Kevin L. Suggett, both of Salem; two daughters, Cynthia A. Floyd of Hanoverton and Leesa A. (Jim) Kozar of Leetonia; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Matthew L. Suggett; and two brothers, Clyde Marks, Jr. and Barry Marks.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 25 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Francis Burkhart officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 24 at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at the Grandview Cemetery.

Her favorite charities include the American Red Cross National Disaster Relief, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037-0839 and the Tri-County Church of God in Salem, P.O. Box 796, Salem, Ohio 44460.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to Jeannine’s family.