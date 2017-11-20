Liberty woman reports threats, frequent calls made by ex-boyfriend

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing charges after an ex-girlfriend reported that he has continued to harass and threaten her.

Donald Smith, II, 40, was arrested on Friday on aggravated menacing, menacing by stalking and telephone harassment charges.

A woman who dated Smith said he has been displaying bizarre behavior, according to a police report.

The woman told police that she ended her relationship with Smith on October 30, he has been driving by her house and sitting in her driveway. She said he has also been calling her multiple times, and during one call, he threatened to come over and shoot her.

The woman said Smith went by several fake names while they were dating, and she only found out his real name after seeing his passport. She was afraid because she knew he had a gun, according to police.

Smith is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.