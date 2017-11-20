Lowellville is ready to take next step with an experienced group

2017-18 Lowellville Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Matt Olson

Record: 11-12 (5-5), T-3rd place in ITCL Blue

The Good News

Coach Matt Olson was hired in October of 2016 and managed to guide the Rockets to an 11-11 regular season mark. Seven returning letter winners are back including four starters. Senior power forward Alex Mamula (2nd-Team All-ITCL) along with his classmate Nate Solak – who was sidelined for part of last season with an injury – are back to the lead Lowellville into the new campaign. Mamula closed out his junior campaign by scoring 9.5 and pulling down 5.9 rebounds. He also shot 47.7% from the floor (92-193). Solak connected on 38.6% from long distance (17-44) while averaging 10.9 points. The Rockets will have juniors Matt Hvisdak (1st-Team All-ITCL), Jake Rotz, Dylan Durkin, Bryan Harris, and Joe Ballone all back in the mix this season. Hvisdak played a key role on the team last year by finishing third in scoring (9.7) and leading the Rockets in assists (5.5) and steals (2.7). Lowellville’s leading rebounder Rotz is back as well after averaging 6.9 boards and 7.8 points per outing. Rotz also took the team-high field goal percentage (49.4%). Also competing for playing time are senior Anthony Mesaros and junior Micah Mamula. “We have 9 guys and possibly more competing for playing time,” indicates Olson, “So, we should have some depth this season if we can stay healthy. We also have some good size inside with Alex (Mamula) at 6’4 and Jake (Rotz) at 6’5. That should open up the perimeter for our point guard (Hvisdak) and our shooters. We know we will be playing some really good competition in our new league and non-conference schedule, however, we feel as a unit that if we play our best basketball we can compete with anyone.”

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 1 – Leetonia, 7

Dec. 5 – Campbell Memorial, 7

Dec. 9 – at Mathews, 7

Dec. 12 – Mineral Ridge, 7

Dec. 15 – Waterloo, 7

Dec. 19 – at Western Reserve, 7

Dec. 22 – at Sebring, 7

Dec. 29 – Struthers, 7

Jan. 2 – at Crestview, 7:30

Jan. 5 – Jackson-Milton, 7

Jan. 6 – South Range, 7

Jan. 9 – Springfield, 7

Jan. 12 – McDonald, 7

Jan. 16 – at Mineral Ridge, 7

Jan. 19 – at Waterloo, 7

Jan. 23 – Western Reserve, 7

Jan. 26 – Sebring, 7

Jan. 30 – at Jackson-Milton, 7

Feb. 2 – at Springfield, 7

Feb. 6 – at McDonald, 7

Feb. 9 – United, 7

Feb. 13 – at East Palestine, 7

Challenges

The Rockets have seen their team scoring average dip in each of the last two years (2014-15: 66.3; 2015-16: 63.0; 2016-17: 54.4) while seeing their rebounding totals fall by 10-caroms a game within the last season (2015-16: 36.4; 2016-17: 25.8). Lowellville lost a pair of seniors from last year’s group – Jon Chiclowe (14.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.9 spg) and Devin Wright (5.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg). Chiclowe was the leading scorer last winter.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 59.9% (136-91)

League Championships: 1 (2015)

Playoff Record: 10-10

Sectional Championships: 6 (2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2010)

District Championships: None

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 54.4

Scoring Defense: 54.6

Rebounding: 25.8

Field Goal Percentage: 39.5%

Three-Point Percentage: 28.2%

Free Throw Percentage: 61.8%

Turnovers: 13.3

2016-17 Results

Sebring 50 Rockets 43*

Western Reserve 54 Rockets 38

Rockets 65 East Palestine 62

Rockets 93 Mineral Ridge 46

Sebring 57 Rockets 49

Rockets 71 Jackson-Milton 50

Rockets 65 Columbiana 55

#3 McDonald 81 Rockets 35

Rockets 56 Southern 48

Struthers 67 Rockets 48

Western Reserve 70 Rockets 51

Rockets 44 Campbell Memorial 43

Rockets 74 Mineral Ridge 58

Rockets 46 Sebring 44

Rockets 65 Crestview 37

United 52 Rockets 44

Rockets 63 Jackson-Milton 41

Lisbon 54 Rockets 45

Rockets 65 Leetonia 56

McDonald 75 Rockets 48

Springfield 49 Rockets 40

Wellsville 63 Rockets 57

South Range 39 Rockets 35

*-Playoff

AP Rankings (Last 10 years)

Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #3 McDonald, 81-35, loss on Jan. 27, 2017

Record vs. Top 10 teams since Jan. 2010: 0-4

Key Number

The Rockets won 71 games within a four-year span (2012-16).