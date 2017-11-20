Martin J. Basista Obituary

November 20, 2017 Obituary

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio – Martin J. Basista passed away Monday, November 20 at the age of 86.

Calling hours will be held Friday, November 24, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home and on Saturday, November 25 at St. John the Baptist Church.