Could this be Greenville basketball’s finest season yet?

2017-18 Greenville Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Mark Batt

Record: (12-2) 24-3, 2nd place in Region 2

The Good News

Don’t look now but Greenville returns a ton of experience including five seniors in Joe Batt (Co-Player of the Year in Region 2), Michael Blaney, Tyler Kincaid, Connor Gilfoyle and Trap Wentling. Batt scored 534 points as a junior, averaging 19.7 points per contest. He also ripped down 5.9 boards and shot 79.5% from the foul line (124-156) while sinking 46 three-point baskets. Like Batt, Blaney has compiled three varsity letters. Blaney scored 9.7 points and connected on a team-high 52 three-point shots (35.1%). The 6’6 Kincaid also averaged 8.6 points. Wentling and Gilfoyle averaged 5.0 and 2.4 points per game respectively. Wentling made 22 three-pointers as a junior. Also returning is a fellow senior Josh Hittle – who played a key role last year as he received a letter also.

Coach Mark Batt indicated, “I like our experience, conditioning and unselfishness. We’ve defended well. In the last 3 years, we’ve been in the top 3 in the district in all classifications in points against.” Last year, the Trojans allowed 3 of their 27 opponents to score 50-points or more.

Greenville has improved upon their win total in each of the past four years (2012-13: 5 wins; 2013-14: 9 wins; 2014-15: 13 wins; 2015-16: 21 wins; 2016-17: 24 wins).

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 11 – Commodore Perry, 7:15

Dec. 13 – Sharon, 7:30

Dec. 15 – at Farrell Tip-Off Tournament (Warren JFK), 5:30

Dec. 16 – at Farrell Tip-Off Tournament (TBD), 1

Dec. 22 – at Reynolds, 7:15

Jan. 2 – Sharpsville, 7:15

Jan. 5 – at Mercer, 7:15

Jan. 9 – West Middlesex, 7:15

Jan. 12 – at Lakeview, 7:15

Jan. 13 – Hickory, 7:15

Jan. 16 – Wilmington, 7:15

Jan. 19 – Rocky Grove, 7:15

Jan. 23 – Reynolds, 7:15

Jan. 24 – at Erie Cathedral Prep, 7:30

Jan. 26 – at Sharpsville, 7:15

Jan. 27 – vs. Lincoln Park at Slippery Rock (TBA)

Jan. 30 – Mercer, 7:15

Feb. 2 – at West Middlesex, 7:15

Feb. 3 – Kennedy Catholic, 7:30

Feb. 6 – at Lakeview, 7:15

Feb. 9 – at Wilmington, 7:15

Feb. 13 – Rocky Grove, 7:15

Challenges

The defending District 10 champs have a bulls eye on their backs this season after beginning last winter with a 20-0 mark and eventually completing their season with their second straight district title. The loss of Ethan Reiser – who graduated – will be felt after #1 averaged 5.9 points and 2.9 assists per outing. “We have a very challenging Non-Region schedule lined up,” says Batt. “Right now, we have little in experience coming off the bench so injuries will get in the way if they occur.”

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 53.4% (125-109)

League Championships: 1 (2010)

State Playoff Record: 1-2

District Championships: 2 (2016, 2017)

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 51.7

Scoring Defense: 38.6

2016-17 Results

Lincoln Park 58 Trojans 46*

Trojans 47 Seton-LaSalle 41*

Trojans 51 Fairview 39*

Trojans 66 Erie First Christian 51*

Trojans 50 Mercyhurst Prep 44*

Rocky Grove 39 Trojans 36

Wilmington 49 Trojans 40

Trojans 45 Lakeview 38

Trojans 56 West Middlesex 46

Trojans 51 Mercer 26

Trojans 51 Sharpsville 22

Trojans 64 Reynolds 49

Trojans 41 Rocky Grove 24

Trojans 61 Wilmington 47

Trojans 49 Central Valley 43

Trojans 50 Lakeview 35

Trojans 49 West Middlesex 27

Trojans 57 Mercer 32

Trojans 48 Sharpsville 17

Trojans 50 Hickory 40

Trojans 55 Conneaut 38

Trojans 60 Reynolds 43

Trojans 51 Commodore Perry 8

Trojans 60 General McLane 47

Trojans 57 George Junior Republic 56

Trojans 63 Franklin 43

Trojans 44 Cambridge Springs 42

*-Playoff

Key Number

Over the past two seasons, Greenville has won 45 of their 54 games played (83.3%).