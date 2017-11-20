Could this be Greenville basketball’s finest season yet?

Senior Joe Batt averaged 19.7 points last season

Greenville Trojans High School Basketball

2017-18 Greenville Boys’ Basketball Preview
Head Coach: Mark Batt
Record: (12-2) 24-3, 2nd place in Region 2

The Good News
Don’t look now but Greenville returns a ton of experience including five seniors in Joe Batt (Co-Player of the Year in Region 2), Michael Blaney, Tyler Kincaid, Connor Gilfoyle and Trap Wentling. Batt scored 534 points as a junior, averaging 19.7 points per contest. He also ripped down 5.9 boards and shot 79.5% from the foul line (124-156) while sinking 46 three-point baskets. Like Batt, Blaney has compiled three varsity letters. Blaney scored 9.7 points and connected on a team-high 52 three-point shots (35.1%). The 6’6 Kincaid also averaged 8.6 points. Wentling and Gilfoyle averaged 5.0 and 2.4 points per game respectively. Wentling made 22 three-pointers as a junior. Also returning is a fellow senior Josh Hittle – who played a key role last year as he received a letter also.

Coach Mark Batt indicated, “I like our experience, conditioning and unselfishness. We’ve defended well. In the last 3 years, we’ve been in the top 3 in the district in all classifications in points against.” Last year, the Trojans allowed 3 of their 27 opponents to score 50-points or more.

Greenville has improved upon their win total in each of the past four years (2012-13: 5 wins; 2013-14: 9 wins; 2014-15: 13 wins; 2015-16: 21 wins; 2016-17: 24 wins).

2017-18 Schedule
Dec. 11 – Commodore Perry, 7:15
Dec. 13 – Sharon, 7:30
Dec. 15 – at Farrell Tip-Off Tournament (Warren JFK), 5:30
Dec. 16 – at Farrell Tip-Off Tournament (TBD), 1
Dec. 22 – at Reynolds, 7:15
Jan. 2 – Sharpsville, 7:15
Jan. 5 – at Mercer, 7:15
Jan. 9 – West Middlesex, 7:15
Jan. 12 – at Lakeview, 7:15
Jan. 13 – Hickory, 7:15
Jan. 16 – Wilmington, 7:15
Jan. 19 – Rocky Grove, 7:15
Jan. 23 – Reynolds, 7:15
Jan. 24 – at Erie Cathedral Prep, 7:30
Jan. 26 – at Sharpsville, 7:15
Jan. 27 – vs. Lincoln Park at Slippery Rock (TBA)
Jan. 30 – Mercer, 7:15
Feb. 2 – at West Middlesex, 7:15
Feb. 3 – Kennedy Catholic, 7:30
Feb. 6 – at Lakeview, 7:15
Feb. 9 – at Wilmington, 7:15
Feb. 13 – Rocky Grove, 7:15

Challenges
The defending District 10 champs have a bulls eye on their backs this season after beginning last winter with a 20-0 mark and eventually completing their season with their second straight district title. The loss of Ethan Reiser – who graduated – will be felt after #1 averaged 5.9 points and 2.9 assists per outing. “We have a very challenging Non-Region schedule lined up,” says Batt. “Right now, we have little in experience coming off the bench so injuries will get in the way if they occur.”

Last 10 Years
Overall Winning Percentage: 53.4% (125-109)
League Championships: 1 (2010)
State Playoff Record: 1-2
District Championships: 2 (2016, 2017)

2016-17 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 51.7
Scoring Defense: 38.6

2016-17 Results
Lincoln Park 58 Trojans 46*
Trojans 47 Seton-LaSalle 41*
Trojans 51 Fairview 39*
Trojans 66 Erie First Christian 51*
Trojans 50 Mercyhurst Prep 44*
Rocky Grove 39 Trojans 36
Wilmington 49 Trojans 40
Trojans 45 Lakeview 38
Trojans 56 West Middlesex 46
Trojans 51 Mercer 26
Trojans 51 Sharpsville 22
Trojans 64 Reynolds 49
Trojans 41 Rocky Grove 24
Trojans 61 Wilmington 47
Trojans 49 Central Valley 43
Trojans 50 Lakeview 35
Trojans 49 West Middlesex 27
Trojans 57 Mercer 32
Trojans 48 Sharpsville 17
Trojans 50 Hickory 40
Trojans 55 Conneaut 38
Trojans 60 Reynolds 43
Trojans 51 Commodore Perry 8
Trojans 60 General McLane 47
Trojans 57 George Junior Republic 56
Trojans 63 Franklin 43
Trojans 44 Cambridge Springs 42
*-Playoff

Key Number
Over the past two seasons, Greenville has won 45 of their 54 games played (83.3%).

